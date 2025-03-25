Edmonds red-light camera program to begin March 28

The City of Edmonds will begin operating its automated camera enforcement systems at two intersections starting Friday, March 28 — but there will be a 30-day warning period before tickets are issued.
Red-light camera equipment has been installed in two locations:
– 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99
– 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way/Highway 104
After a 30-day warning period, the program will begin issuing citations for all red-light violations. Any vehicle captured failing to stop at a red light or turning right without coming to a complete stop will be sent a citation of $145. Citations will be issued starting April 28.
“These cameras have been proven to be effective in reducing crashes and serious injuries,” said Mayor Mike Rosen. “We want to stop this behavior in Edmonds before it becomes fatal and ensure our roads are safe for drivers and pedestrians.”
Mayor Rosen, show us the fatality, injury, incident data at these intersections. Tell us the amount of money the contract red light camera company receives and what Edmonds receives. We live in Edmonds and not Lynnwood for a reason. Revenue, not safety.
Good. Like the speed bumps/tables, a lamentable necessity, but if people continue to drive as carelessly, something has to be done. We have brought this on ourselves.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.