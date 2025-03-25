Edmonds red-light camera program to begin March 28

The City of Edmonds will begin operating its automated camera enforcement systems at two intersections starting Friday, March 28 — but there will be a 30-day warning period before tickets are issued.

Red-light camera equipment has been installed in two locations:

– 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99

– 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way/Highway 104

After a 30-day warning period, the program will begin issuing citations for all red-light violations. Any vehicle captured failing to stop at a red light or turning right without coming to a complete stop will be sent a citation of $145. Citations will be issued starting April 28.

“These cameras have been proven to be effective in reducing crashes and serious injuries,” said Mayor Mike Rosen. “We want to stop this behavior in Edmonds before it becomes fatal and ensure our roads are safe for drivers and pedestrians.”