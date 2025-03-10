Edmonds resident awarded 7th degree black belt in Japanese swordsmanship

Edmonds martial arts teacher Jonathan Bannister was awarded the prestigious rank of 7th degree black belt in iaido (居合道), a traditional style of quick-draw Japanese swordsmanship, at national grading examinations held by the All Japan Kendo Federation in Kyoto, Japan on March 2.

Bannister passed in his first attempt, a significant achievement that marked the first time in more than 20 years since this rank has been awarded to an iaido instructor in the Pacific Northwest. The last time this award was given to a Northwest instructor was to Tatsuhiko Konno, sensei of Musokai Dojo in Bellevue in 2001. The 7th degree black belt is one of the highest awards available to iaido practitioners outside of Japan. In a news release announcing his award, Bannister thanked his coach, Hasegawa Yoshihisa of Aichi Prefecture in Japan, his wife Wendy and his fellow instructors and students for their help and support.

Iaido is a martial art of simultaneously drawing and cutting with a Japanese sword. The art fosters mind-body coordination, calmness under pressure and continual awareness, which is primarily concerned with character development, cultivation of a strong spirit and good citizenship. Bannister began practicing Japanese martial and cultural arts in 1980 and has more than 40 years of teaching experience.

He opened his school, AiShinKai Fudo Myoo-Ji, in Edmonds in 2007. Previously honored with induction into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2009, Bannister has also been recognized by the cities of Seattle and Shoreline for his work to promote friendship between the Pacific Northwest and Japan. He has served as a chairman of the Pacific Northwest’s Kendo Federation Iaido Committee since 2017.

Bannister teaches classical Japanese martial and cultural arts at AiShinKai Dojo in Edmonds and public classes at the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline.

For more information, email the dojo at info@aishinkai.com or call 425-248-1961.