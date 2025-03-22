Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for February 2025

The following Edmonds School District high school students have been named February 2025 Students of the Month for their academic achievements, leadership qualities, dedication to extracurricular activities and displays of kindness.

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Marcellus Smith

Edmond’s E-Learning Academy has been a great experience for me. I am a dedicated student that takes pride in all that I am able to accomplish here at E-Learning. I work hard to stay on track and do good work. I am thankful for the recognition and acknowledgment that I have been given.

Edmonds Heights K12

Liam Padfield

Liam is so honored to be a February student of the month! Liam is a running start student who attends Edmonds Heights and Shoreline Community College. They are a team lead of FTC team 3805 Atomic Robotics, are playing Hades in their school’s production of Hadestown this semester, and are planning to study industrial design engineering at a university next year. In their free time, they enjoy woodworking, making music, crocheting, cooking, and making fancy coffee. They look forward to starting a new chapter in their life after graduation!

Cora Proctor

I’m currently a full time running start student at Edmonds College completing my AS-T1 degree in Environmental Science with a long term goal of achieving my Bachelor’s and Master’s in Science to support my career goals in solving environmental problems actively impacting our Earth. I was on the honor roll at Edmonds College for 3 consecutive quarters, have come out with 4.0 GPAs in all of my writing based courses, and am actively a part of Edmonds College’s MESA community for underrepresented students in STEM. I have taken Latin courses for over 5 years as my foreign language credit and have plans to travel to Italy this year to implement my gathered knowledge. I also love working with people, having a history of being a teacher’s assistant for elementary and middle school students in English and History classes and helping communities with my current job. This summer after graduation I’m hoping to get accepted to paid internships I have applied for to get access to STEM related job opportunities and hands-on experience helping with real world problems. I’m excited to see where the next few years take me!

Lynnwood High

Isabella Ocampo

I’m very proud to be nominated as a Student of the Month for February. I’ve always worked very hard within school, whether it’s through my academic accomplishments or leadership positions. Throughout my high school years I’ve maintained a GPA of 3.98 while taking honor and AP classes. I participate in a variety of extracurriculars where I’m very proud to demonstrate my leadership qualities as I’m part of ASB, DECA, and the leadership team. I also serve as the yearbook chief editor and golf captain for the Girls Golf team. I always make sure my position as a servant-leader in our school will strive to make our school a better place.

Karen Chavez

I’m honored to be nominated for student of the month. I’ve been working hard to perform well in school while doing sports like wrestling and golf and being able to make it to state in wrestling. I really enjoy being involved and helping out when I get the chance. I put a lot of time and energy into everything. I strive to be a good leader and do my best in all the groups and teams I’m in.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Lauren Sun

At Edmonds-Woodway, I’ve enjoyed connecting with others through both academic and extracurricular opportunities, and learning how to balance coursework with pursuing my hobbies and volunteering outside of school. Holding leadership positions in school clubs, including Mahjong Club and Warrior Word, has been rewarding and allowed me to develop organizational and teamwork skills. Through the IB program, I have not only been challenged academically but also surrounded by a community which supports and encourages one another to be persistent and curious. I’m looking forward to the rest of the year and to applying what I’ve learned in the Edmonds-Woodway community past graduation.

Norah Cook

My belief is to lead and support others having issues or challenges in robotics by applying my dedication and experience. I always do kind and friendly things such as encouraging them when they do have problems with mental health. I manage myself when I face challenges in every single period and activity. My accomplishments include social and community involvement. I do have minimal absences, up to 95% attendance, while maintaining extracurricular involvement and hard-work on assignments and in robotics. I always love visiting rainbow warriors, Jesus clubs, DAB (Deaf of academia Bowl), TSA (technology of students association), and last but not least is Royal robotics, which I always aim to support them. I really like to help out socially and commitment in my whole 4 years.

Scriber Lake High

Tommy McKeel

Tommy is an amazing student on our campus. He is currently working towards graduation and placement in a transitional school to work program. Tommy enjoys art, and helping around our school’s campus.

Meadowdale High

Katelynne Wyckoff

Throughout the beginning of second semester, I’ve been focused on balancing my academic courseload with my preparations for the spring tennis season! As an FCCLA officer here at Meadowdale, I’ve also been working to plan our annual car show coming up on May 31st. College decisions are also strewn in with all of this, so it’s been a very dynamic time! As my senior year wraps up, I appreciate that I’ve been selected for Student of the Month, as it recognizes the work I’ve put in throughout high school and especially recently as I maintain a 4.0 with an AP schedule while contributing to the varsity tennis team as a competitive player, club life at school, and community life beyond that.

Kasey Fleiger-Holmes

I am very grateful for being chosen as a student of the month. Although I have held many leadership positions, being one of the Cross Country Captains this year has meant the most to me. During my first year of XC, I often looked up to the captains for guidance, so I was happy I got the opportunity to be the model for this year’s newbies. I tried to help create a fun environment during practice, even when we suffered through our hard workout days together. I do my best to support others around me, and when my season ended early due to sickness, I still made it to all the postseason meets to watch my teammates’ hard work pay off. This led me to be dubbed “Team Mom”, and that is a title I am proud to wear.

Mountlake Terrace High

Hai Ho

Sonita Chen