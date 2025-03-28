Edmonds School District students invited to participate in Lynnwood Idol competition

Aspiring singers living or attending school within the Edmonds School District are encouraged to participate in Lynnwood Idol. The competition features two categories: grades K-5 and grades 6-12.

Judging will be in two rounds. The first round is judged by online video submission. The second round, the finals audition, will be judged in person. Finalist auditions will be June 1 at the Edmonds College Black Box Theatre. It is open and free for anyone to attend.

Two winners — one from the K-5th grade category and the other from the 6th-12th grade category — will receive a $500 prize and an opportunity to perform at the Lynnwood CELEBRATE! event June 27.

Singers must be available for both the finals audition (June 1) and the June 27 performance to be eligible to win.

The application deadline is April 30. For more information and to apply, visit Play Lynnwood website.