Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store to open new showroom April 17

The Thrift Store Showroom, an annex of the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store, will have a grand opening at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 17 .The location is 120 W. Dayton St., Building 2, Ste. A7 at Harbor Square Business Complex. The showroom will feature donations of furniture, art, and larger items and will be accepting items from the general public beginning Wednesday, April 2, according to a press release.

“One of the most frequently asked questions from our customers is what size furniture can you take?” said BJ Whitman, manager of the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. “We are thrilled about the additional space. Up until now, it has been small items only. The showroom, a 2400-square-foot space, will complement our operations and allow us to take larger pieces.”

Items the showroom is looking for include bookshelves, china hutches, chairs, couches, hope chests, lamps, large pictures, recliners, rugs, side tables, large storage bins, and table and chair sets. Items they are unable to accept include entertainment centers, pianos, exercise equipment, massaging chairs, mattresses, waterbeds and metal frames.

You are invited to grab a drink at Salish Sea Brewing after the grand opening ribbon cutting. As a welcome to the neighborhood, Salish Sea Brewing will be donating 20% of their sales on April 17 to the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store Showroom.

Showcase hours of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 pm. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. All items donated should be in sellable condition, meaning no damage or stains, and with minimal scratches.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Edmonds Thrift Store Showroom to Harbor Square Business Complex. This addition not only provides visitors with a sustainable and unique shopping experience, but also the opportunity to support the important programming offered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center,” said Brittany Williams, director of economic development, Port of Edmonds.

All revenues generated from the showroom will go to the senior programs at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.