Edmonds Waterfront Center taking over Shore Pine Coffee and Gelato

Starting April 1, the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) will be taking over operation of Shore Pine Coffee and Gelato, which will be opening with a new name – Common Grounds.

“We are thrilled to build on the success of this popular amenity at the center,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson. “Common Grounds will be an extension of the EWC food service program. Creating social connections is at the heart of everything we do.”

Since the Waterfront Center opened in March 2021, Shore Pine has operated there under the management of Feedme Hospitality Restaurant Group (FHRG).

“We will be working side by side with the EWC during the transition,” said Shubert Ho, Feed Me Hospitality CEO. “In addition to providing technical support, we will be contributing equipment and inventory to the EWC.”

Customers will recognize some familiar faces among the Common Grounds employees. Shore Pine senior barista Ali Jewell will be team lead for Common Grounds. In addition to offering favorite drinks (including including $1 drip coffee for Waterfront Center members), there will be breakfast items, soup, salads and sandwiches to choose from throughout the day — along with popular baked goods and gelato.

EWC Chief Operations Officer Robin Ullman, who happens to hold a culinary art degree, will oversee the operation of Common Grounds.

Feed Me Hospitality’s Ho said that collaborating with nonprofits like the Edmonds Waterfront Center is a natural extension of FeedMe Hospitality’s passion for investing in the community and collaborating with nonprofits. Ho said he came up with thd idea of handing over Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato to the EWC “to broaden our impact in ways that a strictly for-profit model couldn’t achieve.”

“By training and transitioning ownership of Shore Pine to the EWC, we’re helping them expand their mission and serve more people in a nonprofit capacity,” Ho added. “It’s an evolution of the strong bond we’ve built since 2020 — proving that when we pool our strengths and pivot creatively, we can keep Edmonds thriving in fresh, innovative ways.”

Feedme Hospitality will continue to maintain its catering services at the EWC, and “we periodically advise them on new food programs and offerings,” Ho said. “We love watching the EWC drive this new café forward, and we’ll continue supporting them behind the scenes — because at the end of the day, a connected and vibrant community is a win for everyone.”