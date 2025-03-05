Edmonds-Woodway 5th-grade feeder team earns district tourney title

The Edmonds-Woodway fifth-grade boy’s feeder basketball team, coached by Shawn Hopkins and Blair Davis, capped their Wesco league championship with a district tournament title on Sunday, March 2 at Cavelero Mid High in Lake Stevens. The Warriors defeated top league foe Kamiak, 37-36, in a competitive back-and-forth game.

Trailing by three points with a minute left in the game, forward Ethan Ball sunk a turnaround jumper from the right baseline to cut the deficit to one point. On the ensuing Warriors’ possession, crisp passing broke the Kamiak pressure and Briggan Davis found Ball for an elbow jumper to give the Warriors a one-point lead with 16 seconds left. Kamiak had time for a 3-point attempt to win the game, but the rebound fell into the hands of Warrior guard Mason Long to secure the hard-fought victory.In tournament play, the Warriors defeated Snohomish, Jackson and Monroe to reach the final.

This was the second one-point battle between Kamiak and E-W in a span of two weeks. The teams faced off at Edmonds-WoodwayHigh School on Feb. 22 with the league title on the line, in a matchup that needed overtime to settle. Edmonds-Woodway won the game in thrilling fashion, 46-45, on a half-court shot from Ball as time expired. The last-second finish capped a 15-1 regular season for the fifth-grade Warriors.

“This group of fifth graders has already shown the ability to pull together in big moments and make plays when they are needed most. In every game, they have been competitive from start to finish,” Coach Shawn Hopkins said.

The team received contributions up-and-down the roster that contributed to the league title. The squad is comprised of the following players: