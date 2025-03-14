Edmonds-Woodway’s Hiatt selected for two high school all-star games

“That’s the last time I’m ever going to throw on a high school jersey.”

One of the first statements made by Edmonds-Woodway senior Cam Hiatt to a pair of reporters outside a Tacoma Dome locker room on March 8 has turned out to be a little premature as the basketball standout has been invited to a pair of high school all-star games over the next few weeks.

Following the Warriors’ loss in the WIAA 3A boys state basketball championship game on March 8, Hiatt expressed a touch of sadness as his high school basketball career came to an end. But Hiatt will now join a number of other Washington and Oregon state seniors in two exhibition all-star games to be played in Bellevue and Portland.

It will be announced this weekend that Hiatt has been selected to participate in the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) All-Star Weekend on Saturday, March 22. According to a spokesman with the WIBCA, Hiatt has been selected for the 3A team that will challenge the 4A squad in the final game of five all-star contests to be played at Bellevue College. The 3A vs. 4A matchup is slated to tipoff at 3:30 p.m.

Hiatt has also been picked to play at the Northwest Shootout on Sunday, April 13, at Portland Community College. Hiatt has been named a member of the Washington state squad that will match up against a team of Oregon all-star seniors. Tipoff for the contest is set for 3 p.m., after completion of the Washington vs. Oregon high school girls all-star game.

While the official rosters for the WIBCA All-Star Weekend on March 22 have yet to be formally announced, the rosters for the Northwest Shootout game on April 13 are set. Hiatt will be teammates on the Washington team that will also include two members of the Rainier Beach Vikings squad that defeated Edmonds-Woodway March 8 for the WIAA 3A boys state title — Kaden Powers and Jaylen Petty.

Hiatt led the Warriors to an overall record of 25-3 this season. The squad’s second-place finish in this year’s WIAA 3A state tournament was the best ever for a Edmonds-Woodway basketball team.

The two upcoming all-star games will be the final high school competition for Hiatt, as the 6-4 guard begins his collegiate career this fall. Hiatt will be attending Ivy League school Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, and playing on the Big Green mens basketball team.





