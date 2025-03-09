Everett Film Festival April 5-6 includes an Oscar-winning short film

The Everett Film Festival is proud to announce an exceptional lineup for our 2025 event, which this year includes a 2025 Oscar-winner in the lineup — I’m Not a Robot, which took best live-action short film. The festival includes a two-day slate of riveting films and in-person presentations, with flexible pricing options. The festival will take place Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and close by 5:30 p.m. each day. Three longer films will be showcased Saturday and 10 shorts, ranging from comedy to drama, are in store for Sunday. Attendees can enjoy free popcorn and snacks, and a midday happy hour bar will be available.

Saturday’s highlights include the award-winning film Fish War, a locally produced documentary that tells the compelling story of the battle for indigenous fishing rights in Washington state, with a conservative federal judge emerging as an unexpected champion for tribal rights. Local filmmakers Emma and Annie Stafki created Echoes of the Sound, about the day their grandparents witnessed the 1968 capture of a young orca near their home — a haunting experience they could never forget. Then, just for fun, the festival offers Lost in Paris, a delightful physical comedy about the adventures of a young woman who goes to France to visit her aunt, only to find her missing.

On Sunday, Gardening in a War Zone showcases one Ukrainian woman’s effort to support her family and maintain sanity in the midst of devastation. Savi the Cat reveals the potential for havoc that can accompany a furry feline. She Marches in Chinatown details the beginnings of a drill team started by the late Seattle activist Ruby Chow. In I’m Not a Robot, a young woman repeatedly fails Captcha tests, prompting her to worry that she might actually be a robot.

Featured speakers and Q&As will follow several of the films.

The nonprofit Everett Film Festival has been engaging local film-lovers with quality international films since 1997. Prices: Both days — $50 adult, $40 seniors/students/military. One day — $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit everettfilmfestival.org.