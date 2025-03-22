Firefighters union backs Edmonds’ annexation into Regional Fire Authority

The International Assocation of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1828 on Friday offered its “full support” for City of Edmonds annexation into the South County Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

For the past 15 years, the union said in a statement, its members have been responding to emergencies and protecting Edmonds residents as part of the agreement between the city and the RFA. “Making this partnership official through annexation will bring more stability, better funding, and streamlined operations to keep providing the high-quality fire and life safety services the people of Edmonds deserve,” the statement said.

“Our commitment to this community isn’t just a job — it’s personal,” said IAFF Local President Pat Moore. “We’re your neighbors, friends, and family members, and we’re here to make sure Edmonds stays safe and well-protected. This annexation isn’t about changing what we do; it’s about making sure we can keep doing it even better for the long haul.”

The Edmonds City Council agreed to place the issue of RFA annexation before voters in an April 22 special election. Edmonds hasn’t had its own fire department since 2009. In 2010, the city began contracting with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services. If annexation is approved by voters, Edmonds property owners would pay South County Fire directly for these services.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed April 3, according to the Snohomish County Elections Office.