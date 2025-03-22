Friends of Edmonds Library to host Scriber Writers April 23

In honor of “Encourage A Young Writer’s Day,” the Friends of the Edmonds Library invite you to spend an afternoon with The Scriber Writers at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 23.

Since 2012, the English students at Scriber Lake High School have published nine volumes of their stories. Their most recent book, from 2024, is I Used To Carry It All.

For this session, Marjie Bowker, Scriber Lake High School English teacher and program leader, will be joined by her students for alumni readings, current student work and program updates for 2025.

The event will be in the community room at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St. Light refreshments will be served.