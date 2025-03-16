From the Founder’s Desk: Election reminders and a request for civil discourse

With a decision on regional fire authority (RFA) annexation coming before Edmonds voters in the next few weeks, here’s a few reminders about our election-related policies.

Letters to the editor. Letters supporting or opposing ballot measures will be published as we receive them. Letters are limited to 250 words and must include the author’s name and city of residence.

Longer opinion pieces. We have been working with representatives of the pro and con RFA committees to coordinate submission of longer opinion pieces to ensure we have fair representation from both sides. Length of these submissions is at the editor’s discretion, depending on the complexity of the issues involved.

No letters or opinion pieces after April 2. We do not run letters supporting or opposing an issue (or a candidate, during primary and general elections) after the ballots have been mailed to voters. For the April 22 special election, ballots will be mailed on Thursday, April 3, so our deadline for running opinions/letters will be April 2, 2025.

Civil discourse in the comment section. I started this comment section as a cornerstone of My Edmonds News 15 years ago, with the belief that people should be able to discuss issues to gain a more solid understanding of topics — and perhaps even consider different points of view. That is why I require the real identify of commenters, with the goal of encouraging them to be more thoughtful if names are attached to their opinions. The RFA issue is very emotional for some and people have strong opinions. But please be respectful of all those involved. Even to elected officals (or former elected officials). They deserve your respect for doing (or having done) the hard job of governing (we elected them to make tough decisions, after all), even if you don’t agree with them. A reminder that all commenters must include their real first and last names and city of residence when they post a comment. If you haven’t commented before, we will use the city of residence to verify your identity.

Closing comment threads. We are committed to full discussion of every issue. But when the conversation becomes circular (same arguments and counterargument being made over and over), we will shut down a thread. Again, this is at our discretion.

You can find more general guidelines on commenting, as well as a link to our code of conduct, here.

Thank you for being active participants in our democracy.

Teresa Wippel is the founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network.