Fundraiser launched for Edmonds’ Caravan Kebob after restaurant building damaged in March 21 crash

A fundraiser has been launched for Edmonds restaurant Caravan Kebob, which was severely damaged when the driver of a van crashed into the Firdale Village building housing the restaurant early Thursday, March 20. According to a post on GoFundMe, the restaurant expects to be closed for business for the next three to six months while “massive” structural damage is repaired.

According to Edmonds police, the van’s driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into jail.

The crash “destroyed much of our kitchen,” the GoFundMe post noted. “The impact tore through our refrigerators, freezers, dishwashing and food storage areas. Fortunately, no one was hurt—but the damage means we’ve had to close our doors for the next three to six months.”

Located in Edmonds for 14 years, Caravan Kebab has been a gathering place for the community, according to owner and Chef Shahzad Raja. Raja also has a history of giving back to those in need. In 2023, he collaborated with Volunteers of America Western Washington to distribute 250 meals on Christmas Day around South Snohomish County. Before that, he gave away meals to those who are homeless in different areas, including Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

Now, Raja is hoping the community will help him in return.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have insurance that covers this kind of damage,” the GoFund Me post said. “The costs to rebuild are steep and immediate. We’re doing everything we can to keep going— including looking for creative ways to operate while the restaurant is closed — but we can’t do it alone.”

The restaurant is hoping to raise $50,000 to cover the following:

• Pay staff while the restaurant is closed, $20,000

• Replace essential commercial kitchen equipment (commercial refrigerators, freezers, and more), $16,000

• Restock food inventory that was lost or spoiled, $5,000

• Cover temporary operating costs (rent, utilities, operating costs), $9,000

You can donate via GoFundMe here.