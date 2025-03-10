Healthy Eating: Luscious eggless quiche

This savory pie is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner and can be proudly served as a showstopper at a special-occasion or holiday buffet. Since we are in an “egg crisis,” it’s nice to have an eggless option for a dish that is usually egg forward. Feel free to substitute dairy ingredients for vegan options.

Also, you can use asparagus or spinach instead of broccoli if that suits you better. In a pinch, using a store-bought pie crust works, too. Like so many recipes, this one can be adapted to meet your personal taste.

Ingredients

1 recipe basic pie crust (see below)

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cups onions (4 to 5 medium onions), cubed

1½ cups green cabbage, chopped

2¼ teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons dried basil

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried tarragon

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2½ cups small broccoli florets

2 cups mild cheddar cheese, grated (or dairy-free alternative)

1½ cups ricotta cheese (or dairy-free alternative)

½ cup sour cream (or dairy-free alternative)

¾ cup carrots, grated

⅓ cup unbleached white flour (or gluten-free flour)

Instructions

Prepare basic pie crust and place it in a 9-inch pie pan. Preheat the oven to 375º F.

To make the filling: Heat the oil and sauté the onions for three to five minutes, or until translucent, in a large, deep skillet.

Add the cabbage, salt, basil, thyme, tarragon, and black pepper and sauté on medium heat for five to 10 minutes.

Turn off heat. Add the broccoli, cheddar and ricotta cheeses, sour cream, carrots and flour, and mix them well.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pie shell and bake for 40 minutes.

Let it cool for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Basic pie crust (with Butter)

Makes one 9- to 10-inch pie crust

Preparation time:10-15 minutes.

Chilling time: 30 minutes.

½ cup whole wheat pastry flour

½ cup unbleached white flour

A pinch of salt

⅓ cup cold butter, cut into large cubes

¼ cup ice water

1 teaspoon pure maple syrup

Mix both flours and the salt in a medium-sized bowl. Using a pastry blender or two knives, cut the butter into the flour mixture until the mixture resembles cornmeal.

Mix the water and syrup in a small bowl, and add them to the flour mixture.

Stir it with a fork. The dough should form a ball and not be too sticky. If it is too wet, add a sprinkling of flour. If it is too dry, sprinkle a few more drops of water. Do not overmix or the dough becomes tough.

Cover the dough and chill for 30 minutes or until firm.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the chilled dough to ⅛-inch thickness or less. Use immediately or place in a pie pan and freeze. (This pie crust can be frozen for four to five weeks.)

Basic pie crust (non-dairy)

Makes one 9- to 10-inch pie crust. This non-dairy crust can be prepared as easily as the butter crust but has the advantage of no cholesterol and little saturated fat.

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes.

¾ cup whole wheat pastry flour

¾ cup unbleached white flour

A pinch of salt

¼ cup corn oil

⅓ cup ice water

Mix both flours and the salt in a medium-sized bowl.

Whisk the oil and water together in a small bowl until the oil forms small globules throughout the water.

Add the oil mixture immediately to the flour mixture, stirring with a fork just until the dough forms a ball. If the dough is too sticky, add a little flour.

Roll out the dough to ⅛-inch thickness or less on a lightly floured surface. Use immediately or cover and chill until ready to roll. This pie dough can also be placed in a pie pan and frozen for use later.