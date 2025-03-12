High school sports roundup for March 11, 2025

Posted: March 12, 2025 12 Photo: Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer senior forward David Salgado (18) turns the ball up field during the Warriors-Woodinville Falcons game Tuesday night, March 11, at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)

Boys Soccer

Woodinville defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-3
Warrior senior midfielder Jesus Ortiz-Suarez (15) chases a Falcons’ pass in the Woodinville half.
E-W senior midfielder Ben Browne (6) reaches in from behind to steal a Falcons’ pass.
E-W senior forward Joey Dornay (10) looks to pass out of an aggressive Falcons challenge.
Warrior senior defender Christopher Hur (17) sends a high pass out of the Warriors’ half.
Warrior senior forward Thomas Robles (11) battles for possession.
Warrior sophomore midfielder Benjamin Ikegami (1) drives in for a standing tackle.
Warrior senior midfielder Oliver Zoloth (4) takes the ball from a falling Falcons player.
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis, Levi Martinez, Joey Dornay
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Ayden Fisher (2) and Liam Milstead
Records: Woodinville 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Jackson; Thursday, March 13; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Newport defeated Lynnwood 2-1
No details reported
Records: Newport 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Roosevelt; Thursday, March 13; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Softball

Ingraham defeated Lynnwood 19-18
No details reported
Records: Ingraham 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 17; 4 p.m.

