High school sports roundup for March 17, 2025

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 18-6

Edmonds-Woodway lineup:

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R

Ellie Alderson: BB, R

Ella Campbell: 4 for 4, 3B, 3 R, RBI, SB

Abby McCorvey: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB

Helena Marsh: 2 for 2, BB, HBP, R, 2 RBI

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI

Mara Gooch: 1 for 4, R

Abby Tracy: 2 for 2, HBP, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB, SAC,

Charlotte Hupf: 2 R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 4 IP, 4 K

Helena Marsh: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Cascade hitting highlights:

Izzi Whittle: BB, 3B, 3 RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0; Cascade 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Glacier Peak; Monday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 21-2

Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:

Emme Witter: HR

Aaliyah Shafer: 3 for 5, 3 R, 2 RBI

Marysville Getchell pitching highlights:

Emme Witter: 2.2 IP, 0 R, 6 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Olivia Michaels: HR

Records: Marysville Getchell 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Ingraham; Wednesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Juanita defeated Meadowdale 12-0

No details reported

Records: Juanita 1-1; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Lake Stevens; Friday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Baseball

Lakewood defeated Lynnwood 21-4

Lakewood hitting highlights:

Drew Egger: 5 for 6, 3 RBI

Caden Hayes: 4 for 5, BB, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Aiden Jones: 3 H, 5 RBI

Dylan Wolfe: BB, 3 H, 3 RBI

Evan Egger: 2B, 2 RBI

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Isaac Popich: 2 H, RBI

Records: Lakewood 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Wednesday, March 19; 4 p.m.

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-0

Jackson hitting highlights:

Quinten Johns: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Gavin Clark: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Jackson pitching highlights:

Quinten Johns: 5 IP, 0 R

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Charlie Schofield: 2 for 3

Records: Jackson 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Seattle Prep; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Golf

at Walter Hall Golf Course

Team scores:

1. Archbishop Murph 164

2. Shorewood 169

3. Meadowdale 171

4. Edmonds-Woodway 178

5. Shorecrest 188

6. Lynnwood 199

7. Mountlake Terrace 215

Top individual scores:

1. Floyd Villanueva 37 (Meadowdale)

T2. Jack Duffy 38 (Archbishop Murphy)

T2. Chase Hanby 38 (Shorewood)

4. Rush Bradley 39 (Archbishop Murphy)

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs King’s; Monday, March 24; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale next match: Wesco 2A/3A South (Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood); Thursday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Juanita at Meadowdale

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: at Monroe; Tuesday, March 18; 3:30 p.m.