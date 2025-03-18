High school sports roundup for March 17, 2025

Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 18-6
Edmonds-Woodway lineup:
Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R
Ellie Alderson: BB, R
Ella Campbell: 4 for 4, 3B, 3 R, RBI, SB
Abby McCorvey: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB
Helena Marsh: 2 for 2, BB, HBP, R, 2 RBI
Neva Cheeney: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI
Mara Gooch: 1 for 4, R
Abby Tracy: 2 for 2, HBP, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB, SAC,
Charlotte Hupf: 2 R
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Ella Campbell: 4 IP, 4 K
Helena Marsh: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Cascade hitting highlights:
Izzi Whittle: BB, 3B, 3 RBI
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0; Cascade 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Glacier Peak; Monday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 21-2
Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:
Emme Witter: HR
Aaliyah Shafer: 3 for 5, 3 R, 2 RBI
Marysville Getchell pitching highlights:
Emme Witter: 2.2 IP, 0 R, 6 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Olivia Michaels: HR
Records: Marysville Getchell 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Ingraham; Wednesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Juanita defeated Meadowdale 12-0
No details reported
Records: Juanita 1-1; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Lake Stevens; Friday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Baseball
Lakewood defeated Lynnwood 21-4
Lakewood hitting highlights:
Drew Egger: 5 for 6, 3 RBI
Caden Hayes: 4 for 5, BB, 2 2B, 3 RBI
Aiden Jones: 3 H, 5 RBI
Dylan Wolfe: BB, 3 H, 3 RBI
Evan Egger: 2B, 2 RBI
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Isaac Popich: 2 H, RBI
Records: Lakewood 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Wednesday, March 19; 4 p.m.
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-0
Jackson hitting highlights:
Quinten Johns: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Gavin Clark: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jackson pitching highlights:
Quinten Johns: 5 IP, 0 R
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Charlie Schofield: 2 for 3
Records: Jackson 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Seattle Prep; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Golf
at Walter Hall Golf Course
Team scores:
1. Archbishop Murph 164
2. Shorewood 169
3. Meadowdale 171
4. Edmonds-Woodway 178
5. Shorecrest 188
6. Lynnwood 199
7. Mountlake Terrace 215
Top individual scores:
1. Floyd Villanueva 37 (Meadowdale)
T2. Jack Duffy 38 (Archbishop Murphy)
T2. Chase Hanby 38 (Shorewood)
4. Rush Bradley 39 (Archbishop Murphy)
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs King’s; Monday, March 24; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale next match: Wesco 2A/3A South (Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood); Thursday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Girls Tennis
Juanita at Meadowdale
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: at Monroe; Tuesday, March 18; 3:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.