High school sports roundup for March 18, 2025

Baseball

Seattle Prep defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-5

Seattle Prep overcame a three-run deficit to defeat Mountlake Terrace in a non-conference showdown.

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Liam Moore: 1 for 2, 3B, 2 RBI

Nate Brown: 2 for 4, RBI

Records: Seattle Prep 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lincoln (Seattle); Thursday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Lower Woodland Park

Roosevelt defeated Meadowdale 5-4

Ben Webster stole home in the top of the seventh inning to give Meadowdale a 4-3 lead; however, Roosevelt scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the non-league matchup.

Records: Roosevelt 1-1; Meadowdale 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Soccer

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 in overtime

Story here.

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 3-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-3

Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Friday, March 21; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-0

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

Nicholas Barushka (unassisted)

Nickolas Portillo (assist: Nicholas Barushka)

Jayden Rincon (assist: Nicholas Barushka)

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-2; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 21; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Glacier Peak; Thursday, March 20; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 4-3

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Jaeda Boomars (Monroe) 6-3, 6-1

Grace Gilman (Mead) defeated Emersyn Hartway (Monroe) 6-4, 7-6

Claire Yim (Mead) defeated Keeley Reed (Monroe) 6-1, 6-1

Kyaiyah Un (Mead) defeated Madelyn Clark (Monroe) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Tanisha Segran/Emiko Spenger (Monroe) defeated Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) 6-0, 6-3

Eva Heit/Eliana Horner (Monroe) defeated Jackie Rochel/Saryna Moua (Mead) 6-3, 6-2

Rowyn Grant/Aline Gaspar-Lucas (Monroe) defeated Bella Partiddel Rosario/Umama Junejo (Mead) 6-0, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 206-241

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: Whidbey Shootout; Tuesday, March 25; 11 a.m. at Whidbey Golf Club