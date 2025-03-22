High school sports roundup for March 20, 2025

Girls Golf
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 212-217
Top individual finishers:
1. Maisy Frederic (S) 48
2. Stacey Lee (L) 49
3. Sienna Davis (S) 50
4. Sydney Carr (S) 53
T5. Sophi Cordova (L) 54
T5. Wei Wei Chao (L) 54
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Wednesday, March 26; 3 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway vs Archbishop Murphy
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Baseball
Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-1
Read the story here.
Records: Lincoln 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-3
Softball
Cedar Park Christian defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-1
No details reported
Records: Cedar Park Christian 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-1
Boys Soccer
Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 4-3
Glacier Peak goals:
Otto Nicholson (3)
Tyler Larsen
No Meadowdale goals reported
Records: Glacier Peak 2-1-1; Meadowdale 0-3
