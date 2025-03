High school sports roundup for March 26, 2025

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-0

Sophomore Declan Crawford pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks at home. Andew Bau and Lukas Wanke each contributed two hits on offense.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 2-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lake Stevens; Saturday, March 29; 1 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Garfield; Saturday, March 29; 1 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 13-1 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway offensive highlights:

Abby McCorvey: 3 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, R, RBI, SB

Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI,

Noa Gillespie: 2 for 3, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

Helena Marsh: 3 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Audrey Sommers: 1 for 2, BB, 2 RBI

Ellie Alderson: 1 for 3, R

Madeline Jones: 1 for 3, R, SB

Abby Tracy: 2 for 2, 2 R, RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Lanah Palumbo: 2 for 2, R

Kali McCloud: 1 for 1, BB, RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 4-1; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Friday, March 28; 6 p.m. at Lincoln Field in Everett

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 9-1

Jackson offensive highlights:

Matea Lopez: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Kiana Holden: 2B, 3B, 3 R

Elena Eigner: 2 H

Clara Stone: 2 H

Meadowdale offensive highlights:

Madison Mitchell: base hit, run

Records (league and overall): Jackson 2-2; Meadowdale 1-3

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday March 28; 6:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 224-235

Top individual scores:

1. Sadie Parker (MT) 49

2. Megan Cisneros (AM) 51

3. Stella Tepley (AM) 53

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, March 27; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Lynnwood vs Everett

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, March 31; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Cora Jones (LS) defeated Rose Tulga (Ly) 6-3, 6-1

Juliana Manley (LS) defeated Vy Bui (Ly) 6-2, 6-1

Adrianna Safarova (Ly) defeated Natalie Hayden (LS) 6-4, 6-2

Maya McLaurin (LS) defeated Leah Kibuta (Ly) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (Ly) defeated Alyssa Storbakken/Ryden Powers (LS) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Kaitlyn Lopez/Taylor Simbulan (Ly) defeated Megan Dauber/Amanda Pfiester (LS) 7-6 (8-6),7-6 (7-3)

Ellie Hardy/Payton Thompson (LS) defeated Melissa Seng/Naomi Aquino (Ly) 6-4, 6-3

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, March 27; 3:30 p.m.

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Alannah Sandine (B) 6-1, 6-1

Sasha Wheeler (B) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Vivien Zhu (B) defeated Jenna Oh (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Mikayla Dunham (B) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-1, 7-5

Doubles:

Karlyn Laford/Sanjana Kanchanapolli (B) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Ahna Elseberry (MT) 6-3, 6-4

Sienna Harmon/Ashlyn Hinton (B) defeated Camden Curtis/Sumaya Ali (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Maddy Arian/Sachi Misener (B) defeated Anka Ariunsaihau/Leia Anteneh (MT) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, March 27; 3:30 p.m.