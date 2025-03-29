High school sports roundup for March 27, 2025

Girls Golf
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 245-250
at Jackson Park Golf Course
Top individual scores:
1. Maisy Frederick (SC) 50
2. Sienna Davis (SC) 54
3. Sadie Parker (MT) 56
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 2; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Boys Golf
Wesco South tournament #2
at Lynnwood Golf Course
Team scores:
1. Archbishop Murphy 148
2. Shorewood 151
3. Meadowdale 154
T4. Edmonds-Woodway 159
T4. Shorecrest 159
6. Lynnwood 182
7. Mountlake Terrace 188
Top individual scores:
T1. Chase Hanby (SW) 34
T1. Jack Duffy (AM) 34
3. Floyd Villanueva (Mea) 35
T4. Tyler Looney (Mea) 36
T4. Rush Bradley (AM) 36
T6. Jason Davis (L) 37
T6. Everett Horrocks (EW) 37
T6. Rex Jobe (AM) 37
T6. Peter Kosten (SW) 37
T6. Abraham Denton (SC) 37
Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington, South Whidbey and Stanwood; Friday, March 28; 3 p.m. at Gleneagle Golf Course in Arlington
Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco South tournament #3; Wednesday, April 2; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Baseball
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 5-4
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy; Lynnwood
Next game: Meadowdale at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 13-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood; Lynnwood
Next game: Shorewood at Lynnwod; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Shorewood
No team scores reported
See event results here.
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 3; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Stanwood; Thursday, April 3; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Jackson, Mariner and Mountlake Terrace
No team scores reported.
Mountlake Terrace girls event winners:
100 meters – Allison Mervin, 12.69
Triple jump- Allison Mervin, 34-08
110 meter hurdles- Brynlee Dubiel, 15.32
300 meter hurdles- Brynlee Dubiel, 46.79
Javelin- Sierra Swan, 100-07
Discus- Emma Schmidt, 74-09
4 x 100 meter relay- Brynlee Dubiel, Allison Mevin, Haruna DiPippo, Taylor Williams, 51.86
4 x 200 meter relay- Brynlee Dubiel, Allison Mevin, Haruna DiPippo, Taylor Williams, 1:49.60
Mountlake Terrace boys event winners:
Javelin- Jayden Costa, 122-09
4 x 400 meter relay- Evan Labuguen, Andrew McBride, Vincent Castaneda, Jackson Castaneda, 3:43.20
See event results here.
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorewood; Thursday, April 3; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood, Shorewood and Sultan
Girls team scores:
Lynnwood defeated Sultan 81-45
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 111-39
Shorecrest defeated Sultan 124-25
Boys team scores:
Lynnwood defeated Sultan 106.67- 41.33
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 90-60
Shorecrest defeated Sultan 111-33
Lynnwood girls event winners:
100 meters- Monet Winfield Sullers, 13.38
1600 meters- Alice Tyler, 6:15.70
Shot put- Ena Dodik, 29-08
Discus- Ena Dodik, 118.05
Long jump- Zainabl Sumah, 15-065
Lynnwood boys event winners:
100 meters- Ty Jensen, 11.70
200 meters- Jaikin Choy, 23.94
800 meters- Kale Solomon, 2:12.15
Long jump- Jaikin Choy, 18-04
4 x 100 meter relay- Malachi Dillon, Jaikin Choy, Eric Ly, Ty Jensen, 45.71
4 x 400 meter relay- Lukman Bendawi, Eric Ly, Ty Jensen, Kale Solomon, 3:41.71
See event results here.
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorewood; Thursday, April 3; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Tennis
Lynnwood vs Edmonds-Woodway
cancelled due to weather
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, March 31; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest
cancelled due to weather
Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, March 31; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood
cancelled due to weather
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, March 31; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
