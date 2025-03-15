High school sports roundup: March 13, 2025

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Jackson 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Ben Browne (6) looks to ditch his defender during the Warriors’ matchup at Jackson High School Thursday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
The Warriors’ Levi Martinez steals the ball away from a Jackson player.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Oliver Zoloth (4) dribbles the ball down field.
The Warriors’ Joey Dornay controls a loose ball that came into play from out of bounds.
Celebrations are in order after E-W’s Alex Plumis (7) scores the team’s second goal in Thursday night’s match.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis 2, Oliver Zoloth

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Levi Martinez, Benjamin Ikegami

Jackson goals:

Isaiah Natividad

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Jackson 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Roosevelt defeated Lynnwood 2-0

No details reported

Records: Roosevelt 1-0; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 18; 7 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Chief Sealth 18-2 (4 innings)

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season with an 18-2 win over Chief Sealth. The game was called after four innings after both coaches mutually agreed to end the non-league game.

Edmonds-Woodway top performers:

Ellie Alderson: 3 for 3, BB, 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, SB

Ella Campbell: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Catie Ingalls: 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB

Abby McCorvey: 4 BB, 2 R, SB

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB

Helena Marsh: BB, 2 HBP

Neva Cheeney: 2 BB, HBP, R, RBI

Audrey Sommer: HBP, R, RBI

Mara Gooch: 2 BB, R

Abby Tracy: R

Amari Davidson-Lee: BB

Ava Whisenhunt: BB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Helena Marsh: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Zoey Glaros: 0.1 IP, H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Chief Sealth 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Monday, March 17; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Aimelie Houde-Girard (E) 6-4, 6-1

Emilia Regan-Bone (E) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Avery Nasin (E) defeated Jenna Oh (MT) 6-0, 6-4

Tegan Trefry (E) defeated Min-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Doubles:

Dylan Stanford/Sienna Kuehn (E) defeated Camden Curtis/Jaya Dean (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Grace Regan-Bone/Lauren Desimone (E) defeated Leia Antench/Sumaya Ali (MT) 8-6, 6-3

Avery Hammer/Sophia Munro (E) defeated Alex Robles/Julia Shteyngart (MT) 7-6, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: Lynnwood Jamboree; vs Lynnwood, Mariner and Meadowdale; Saturday March 15; 9 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Edmonds School District Tournament

at Lynnwood Golf Course- 9 holes, Par 33

Team scores:

1. Meadowdale 196
2. Edmonds-Woodway 216
3. Mountlake Terrace 232
4. Lynnwood 244

Individual scores:

1. Kari Patterson (Meadowdale) 44
2. Stacey Lee (Lynnwood) 45
3. Gwen Farrow (Meadowdale) 48

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 18; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, March 26; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale next event: vs Archbishop Murphy, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Monday, March 17; 3 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course.

