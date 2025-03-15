High school sports roundup: March 13, 2025

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Jackson 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis 2, Oliver Zoloth

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Levi Martinez, Benjamin Ikegami

Jackson goals:

Isaiah Natividad

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Jackson 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Roosevelt defeated Lynnwood 2-0

No details reported

Records: Roosevelt 1-0; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 18; 7 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Chief Sealth 18-2 (4 innings)

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season with an 18-2 win over Chief Sealth. The game was called after four innings after both coaches mutually agreed to end the non-league game.

Edmonds-Woodway top performers:

Ellie Alderson: 3 for 3, BB, 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, SB

Ella Campbell: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Catie Ingalls: 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB

Abby McCorvey: 4 BB, 2 R, SB

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB

Helena Marsh: BB, 2 HBP

Neva Cheeney: 2 BB, HBP, R, RBI

Audrey Sommer: HBP, R, RBI

Mara Gooch: 2 BB, R

Abby Tracy: R

Amari Davidson-Lee: BB

Ava Whisenhunt: BB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Helena Marsh: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Zoey Glaros: 0.1 IP, H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Chief Sealth 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Monday, March 17; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Aimelie Houde-Girard (E) 6-4, 6-1

Emilia Regan-Bone (E) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Avery Nasin (E) defeated Jenna Oh (MT) 6-0, 6-4

Tegan Trefry (E) defeated Min-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Doubles:

Dylan Stanford/Sienna Kuehn (E) defeated Camden Curtis/Jaya Dean (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Grace Regan-Bone/Lauren Desimone (E) defeated Leia Antench/Sumaya Ali (MT) 8-6, 6-3

Avery Hammer/Sophia Munro (E) defeated Alex Robles/Julia Shteyngart (MT) 7-6, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: Lynnwood Jamboree; vs Lynnwood, Mariner and Meadowdale; Saturday March 15; 9 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Edmonds School District Tournament

at Lynnwood Golf Course- 9 holes, Par 33

Team scores:

1. Meadowdale 196

2. Edmonds-Woodway 216

3. Mountlake Terrace 232

4. Lynnwood 244

Individual scores:

1. Kari Patterson (Meadowdale) 44

2. Stacey Lee (Lynnwood) 45

3. Gwen Farrow (Meadowdale) 48

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 18; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, March 26; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale next event: vs Archbishop Murphy, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Monday, March 17; 3 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course.