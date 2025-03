High school sports roundup March 28-29, 2025

Friday, March 28

Boys Soccer

Mountlake Terrace tied Archbishop Murphy 1-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall):

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 2-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-1, 2-2-1; Meadowdale 0-3, 1-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 4-3

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Joey Dornay 2

Alex Plumis

Jesus Ortiz Suarez

Assists:

Alex Plumis

Danny Loveless

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-2; Monroe 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 1; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 2-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-1, 2-2-1; Meadowdale 0-3, 1-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-0, 7-0; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Records (league and overall):

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3 (9 innings)

Scoring by inning: R-H-E

Meadowdale: 0-0-0-0-3-0-0-0-1 4-3-1

Mountlake Terrace: 1-0-0-0-2-0-0-0-0 3-9-1

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Zoe De Mello: 3 BB, R

Madison Mitchell: 1 for 4, BB, RBI

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB

Sophia Billy: 1 for 4

Samantha Martens: BB, RBI

Hailey Bernards: HBP, 2 R

Arianna Lyon: BB, R

Olivia Feistel: RBI

Hallie Weeks: BB

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: 9 IP, 11 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 14 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Amaya Johnson: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Bri Reyes: 1 for 5, HR, R, RBI

Evie Snow: 2 for 4, BB, R

Olivia Brown: 2 for 4

Charlotte Snook: 2 for 4

Hailey Taron: 1 for 5, 2B

Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 4

Brielle Contreras: 1 for 4

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Amaya Johnson: 4 IP, H, 3 ER, 7 BB, 7 K

Charlotte Snook: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 2-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 3-2

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Monday, March 31; 6:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 6-3 (9 innings)

(See story here.)

Scoring by inning: R-H-E

Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-4 6-5-4

Everett 0-0-1-0-0-1-0-0-1 3-2-2

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Abby McCorvey: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2 R, SB

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, 3 BB, R

Noa Gillespie: 2 for 4, BB, R, 2 RBI, SB

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 2, BB, RBI

Ella Campbell: BB, R

Madeline Jones: BB, RBI

Ellie Alderson: 2 BB

Audrey Sommer: R

Helena Marsh: BB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Helena Marsh: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Ella Campbell: 4 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Everett offense highlights:

Anna Luscher: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R, SB

River Houk: 1 for 3, R

Madeline Pewitt: RBI, SF

Everett pitching highlights:

Mia Hoekendorf: 4.2 IP, 7 K

Anna Luscher: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1; Everett 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 18-0

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:

Markella Vick: grand slam HR, 2B

Carly Madhavan: 2 HR

Maddie Evans: 2 2B

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-0, 4-1; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-6

Lynnwood; at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

Arlington, Meadowdale, South Whidbey and Stanwood

at Gleaneagle Golf Course

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: Wesco 3A South #3 tournament vs Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood

Saturday, March 29

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Garfield 11-1

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Owen Meek: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB

Charlie Schofield: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB

Liam Moore: 2 for 2, BB, HBP, R, 3 RBI, SB

Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Nolan Valdivia, 2 HBP, R

Jeremy Perreault: HBP, R

Cian Harney: 1 for 2, BB, R, SB

Evan Sciutti-Trejo: BB

McCoy LaBlanc: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI

Braeden Davidson: 1 for 2, BB, R, SB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Layton Rongholt: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Nate Brown: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-4; Garfield 3-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 9-3

Scoring by inning: R- H- E

Lake Stevens 2-0-4-0-0-1-2 9 -12-1

Edmonds-Woodway 0-0-0-1-2-0-0 3- 4- 0

Lake Stevens offense highlights:

Julian Wilson: 3 for 4 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB

Blake Moser: 3 for 3, R

Seth Danielson: 2 for 4, 3 R

A’alona DeMartin: 1 for 4, 2 B, 2 RBI

Records: Lake Stevens 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m.