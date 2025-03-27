Housing Hope appoints Kathryn Opina as interim CEO

The Housing Hope Executive Board has appointed senior administrator Kathryn Opina as interim chief executive officer for Housing Hope and HopeWork.

According to a news release, Opina has served the organization as the lead operations and general administrator for the last two years. She worked under Donna Moulton, the former CEO, who left the organization at the end of February to attend to family matters in Florida. She will serve in this role as the executive board searches for a permanent CEO.

Housing Hope owns and operates 601 affordable units at 24 locations throughout Snohomish County and has helped 328 households attain homeownership through its sweat equity Team HomeBuilding program.

Opina came to the agency with significant nonprofit fiscal and operations experience, the news release said. She has over a decade of administrative, programmatic and property management experience with the Salvation Army. The interim CEO reports to and collaborates with the Housing Hope board of directors to provide leadership continuity for Housing Hope and its subsidiaries, including Housing Hope Properties and HopeWorks Social Enterprises Agency.

“The executive board has expressed their confidence and support of Ms. Opina to be in this important transitional interim role,” said Executive Board Chair Kirby Duncan. She and the rest of the strategic leadership team have a proven record of collaboration and mission-centric focus. We look forward to working with the entire team as we prepare for the next chapter of executive agency leadership.”