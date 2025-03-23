How would regional fire authority annexation impact my tax bill?

To our readers:

My Edmonds News is providing this tax calculator tool as part of our continuing commitment to accurate, unbiased reporting. We hope that it will help clarify and inform the current debate around proposed annexation into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority, which will appear before voters on the April 22 special election ballot.

— Teresa Wippel, Founder, President and CEO

Central to the controversy surrounding Edmonds’ upcoming vote on whether to annex into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) is the cost to the taxpayer. Answers vary widely depending on whom you ask, and voters are understandably confused.

To cut through the confusion, My Edmonds News has developed a tool that puts your projected regional fire authority (RFA) tax impacts in context with the rest of your tax bill. Fields in red are those that will change under the RFA. Others will stay the same. The purple levy lift field attempts to fold in the impact of property tax increases the city has said it will need to pay for fire and EMS, and/or to mitigate Edmonds’ current budget shortfall. All fields in blue are editable by you, the user.

What this calculator does:

It provides a snapshot of your current 2025 tax breakdown based on 2025 tax rates and compares it with what your tax bill would have looked like in 2025 had the RFA passed in 2024 and been in effect in 2025. It also gives users the ability to see the tax impact of a possible levy lift.

What this calculator does not do:

It does not predict how charges will change in 2026 with or without RFA. These will vary with changes in assessed valuation, tax rate changes, changes to the RFA benefit charge, any levy lift by the City of Edmonds, or any new taxes approved by voters or imposed by the Washington State Legislature.

How to use the calculator:

1) Enter your 2025 assessed value in the blue field at the top.

Find your assessed value on your property tax statement or by searching under your parcel number or street address on the Snohomish County Assessors website to access your Property Account Summary page. Also on the Account Summary page is a breakdown of your current taxes indicating tax rates and the amount you pay (about halfway down the page).

2) Not all Edmonds taxpayers live within the Edmonds Port District (see a map of the Edmonds Port District here). If you live in a part of Edmonds that is not in the port district, put a zero in the port tax rate fields (indicated in blue) to remove these from your calculations.

3) With the city indicating that it will almost certainly be asking voters for a property tax levy lift before the end of 2025, the calculator includes a field (indicated in blue) for users to enter a percentage for the levy lift. We have put 1% in the field as a placeholder – the maximum allowed by law without voter approval. The city has yet to provide a percentage that it would ask, but indications are that it could go as high as 5% or more. The two lines below indicate how much money this would raise for the city based on a total assessed valuation for Edmonds of $15,996,864,784 (this number from the county assessor’s report here).

Other notes and caveats (note asterisks in the calculator):

* The EMS tax rate is calculated by dividing the total taxable value within the district by the amount levied by the taxing district. Both figures usually change annually, so the rate will change annually. For 2025, Edmonds’ regular levy is 0.72458071731 and the EMS is 0.27700910583, totaling 1.00158982314 (these numbers were provided to My Edmonds News by the county assessor and are built into our calculator).

** The RFA benefit charge is calculated by the Regional Fire Authority, not the County Assessor. It is based on the size and character of a home, considering things like number of stories or sprinkler systems that impact the cost of fighting a fire. In an email to My Edmonds News, the county assessor explained that the benefit charge is transferred to your tax bill as follows: “The County Treasurer provides tax rolls to the RFA, which in turn provides the Treasurer with the benefit charges for all properties on the roll. The Treasurer collects these via the tax bill.”

According to the RFA (see bar chart above), the 2025 benefit charge is closely equivalent to 0.13 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. We are using this figure in our calculator to approximate the impact of the benefit charge, with the caveats that your actual benefit charge is not based on assessed valuation and hence will likely be different, and that the RFA could change the benefit charge at any time.

***Levy Lift: The City of Edmonds has indicated that it will need to raise its property tax revenue to mitigate the budget shortfall regardless of the RFA vote. Taxing districts are limited by state law to raising tax rates by no more than 1% without a vote of residents (this limit was imposed by Initiative 747, approved by voters in 2001 and codified in RCW 84.55.0101). But the city has said that regardless of the RFA vote outcome, it will require more than this 1% minimum just to mitigate the budget shortfall. If RFA annexation proposal is defeated, the city would need to pay for continuing the fire/EMS contract into 2026 in addition to addressing the budget shortfall. Currently, the city pays $12.5 million for these services under contract to SCF/RFA. This contract expires at the end of 2025 and the parties have negotiated a draft contract to extend fire/EMS into 2026 at an estimated $21 million. To pay this bill, the city has indicated that it would have to ask voters for a higher levy lift to cover fire/EMS costs, but has yet to publicly put a number to this. Some elected officials have indicated the city could be driven into bankruptcy should both RFA and the levy lift be defeated.