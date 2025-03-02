Human culture and history explored at Edmonds College anthropology open house

Edmonds College’s Anthropology Department showcased what students are learning in the field of anthropology during an open house Friday. The theme song of the 1993 film Jurassic Park was playing in the room as visitors examined fossil replicas of prehistoric and modern primates as well as artifacts from local excavations.

These replicas include three hominid skeletons who “greeted” visitors at the entrance: A male Neanderthal, an Ardipithecus ramidus named “Ardi” and an Australopithecus afarensis named “Lucy.”

“Anthropology is the study of what it means to be human in all ways: socially, biologically, how we interact culturally,” said Anthropology Department Head Ashley Pickard. “And the four disciplines of anthropology are biological anthropology, archeology, linguistic anthropology and cultural anthropology. We teach those four core classes here, and we’ve got a survey of anthropology class, which is great for students who just aren’t sure, and they get a little taste of everything.”

Pickard said that students also learn about how humans are related to other primates, what unites all primates, how they’re different from other primates and how humans are “special.”

“And as a species today, what makes us [humans] similar to one another? Why do we see diversity in the human population, why that’s occurred and how that’s actually been really beneficial to us as a species that we have these differences,” she said. “We are essentially very similar at our core.”

Pickard said that physical differences among modern humans are the result of environmental pressures, which allowed them to survive and thrive in different environments.

“So students get to learn a little about that: Why do we look different?” she said.

The open house featured student field work at the Kumasaka Farmhouse in the summer of 2022 and 2023, when students learned to excavate and perform lab work. The Kumasaka Farmhouse was part of the Green Lake Garden Company, owned by a Japanese-American family who lived there from 1919 to 1968. In 1968, the land was bought to construct North Seattle College.

“Two years ago, we had living descendants of those who lived at the Kumasaka Farmhouse site come and talked with the students about what their lived experience was,” Pickard said. “So we try our best to paint a picture and create a story about people’s lives based on their artifacts, but when you actually get to engage in what’s called ethnography – interviewing those individuals – you really do get a more authentic and accurate understanding of what their life is like. So it is really crucial to incorporate the communities, the living communities of the people who say you’re working on, and hopefully, they’re the ones who are inviting you into the site to develop the research, and they’re helping to guide the questions that are being asked.”

Pickard pointed to more than 15 bottles and jars that archaeology students had uncovered at the Japanese Gulch in Mukilteo in 2012. She said that students learn to do field analysis and wash and house the artifacts before they are further analyzed in the fall semester classes and presented to museum standards.

Pickard said that a lot of the artifacts the archaeologists find and handle are not like what is depicted in the Indiana Jones movies, such as gold statues.

“Archeologists don’t just deal with ancient cultures. We also are interested in our recent historical populations,” Pickard said. “So [the Japanese Gulch] site is from the early 1900s, very recent. We’re really working with the material culture of everyday people, what they used day to day, what they left behind. So we can kind of start to create a story about their lived experience, including the kind of things that they chose to purchase here.”

She showed artifacts that the Japanese-Americans had brought to Mukilteo from Japan, such as buttons, emblems and pieces of fabrics that are wrapped in small plastic bags.

“We get to see this kind of emergence of two cultural materials combining together,” Pickard said, indicating the bottles and jars that were once filled with ink, salves and face creams. “We’ve got materials that children used because whole families were here at this site.”

Pickard said that the department is planning to return to the Japanese Gulch in July for further excavation.

Anthropology student Rey Walla said that the challenging parts of the biological anthropology class are the math and identifying skull parts.

“I want to get a better view of the world and how we came to be,” she said.

Student Grace Doqilo is taking the same course as Walla and said she is pursuing her studies in communications and psychology. “I’m fascinated with the way that people communicate, media studies, all that,” she said. “And honestly, I just love learning why humans exist and what they do. And so I didn’t know that anthropology went so far back into understanding cultural traditions and the adaptations [in] evolution.”

Student Olivia Miller said she is taking the anthropology course to pursue a career in science illustration. “After taking this [anthropology] class, I’m like, oh, scientific illustration is a thing, so I’m considering going more into an anthropological kind of field,” she said. “I’m actually planning on taking the field [class] this summer if that aligns with class [requirements].”

Pickard said the anthropology department is involved in multiple community projects with various partners, including the City of Lynnwood, the City of Mukilteo, the Campus Community Farm and the Blue Heron Family. She added that the anthropology faculty is resuming some projects, such as the maintenance of the Ethnobotanical Garden at Gold Park.

“Our community partnership enriches students’ learning,” she said. “It is nice to open the doors and share with the community the incredible experiential work students are doing as a result of these partnerships.”

The final anthropology open house will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 7 in Room 220 at the college’s Mountlake Terrace Hall. For more information, contact Pickard at ashley.pickard@edcc.edu.