Hwy 99 Working Group concept, process for Comp Plan amendments on March 4 council agenda

The Edmonds City Council will continue meeting in its new committee structure Tuesday, March 4, with a 3 p.m. remote meeting of Committee A, followed by a 6 p.m. business meeting that is available in person or for viewing remotely.

Among the items on the agenda for the 6 p.m. business meeting: presentation of a concept to establish a Highway 99 Working Group, with a focus on economic development; the 2024 Public Defender’s Office Annual Report and discussion of a process to consider 2025 Comprehensive Plan amendments.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also attend virtually via Zoom: zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Agenda items for the 3 p.m. Committee A meeting include:

– A grant opportunity for $7,500 in reimbursable funding from Snohomish County for outreach work with individuals or families experiencing homelessness.

– Continuation of an agreement with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force.

– A contract with JCI Jones for sodium hypochlorite for the Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant.

– Authorization to purchase a 2025 Elgin Crosswind Sweeper, which helps remove small particles and debris before it enters the city’s storm drainage system.

As for the new committee structure, the council voted in January to change from three, two-member committees to two committees (named Committee A and Committee B) that have three members each. Each committee is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., with Committee A meeting on the first Tuesday of the month, and Committee B meeting on the third Tuesday of the month. The Committee of the Whole meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month

For those who can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council Conference room at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.