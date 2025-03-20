Hygiene Center celebrating 5-year anniversary April 8

The Jean Kim Foundation’s Hygiene Center is turning five years old in April.

Those interested can celebrate with cake and refreshments from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, at 19726 64th Ave. W.

From 2020 to 2024, the Hygiene Center has offered more than 44,000 showers. Prior to that, it served as a vehicle emissions testing center.

Director Sandra Mears said the Hygiene Center offers an average of 37 showers per day. That totals about $85 per day for water, $17 per day for utilities and $10 per day for soap, shampoo, razors and bleach.

The Hygiene Center is a one-stop hub for showers, food, clothes and resources. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those experiencing homelessness and/or housing insecurity can receive basic necessities and services.

MercyWatch, the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) and other agencies occasionally provide services at the Hygiene Center. Churches such as St.Thomas More Parish provide hot meals.

Donations from community members, local organizations and grant funders, including Verdant Health Commission, support the foundation.

The Hygiene Center accepts donations such as large bottles of shampoo/conditioner, bleach, washcloths, clothing, outdoor gear and shoes.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.