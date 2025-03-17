In Days Gone By: George Leyda — civil servant for over 40 years

Foreword: As researchers and writers we have a tendency to recount the lives of well-known people or events that we feel would be of interest to our readers. But there numerous people who have made major contributions to communities like Edmonds, that we may have never heard or read about. This is one of their stories.

The early years:

George Leyda was born and raised in Pennsylvania. He went to Chicago for advanced schooling and then got the itch to move westward. He moved to South Dakota, where he lived for 11 years while working in a variety of businesses including newspaper publishing. In 1902 the Dakotas suffered through one of the severest winters on record. It was then that George, his wife and four young children moved further westward, seeking a warmer climate. The Leydas arrived in Edmonds on June 28, 1902. At first, he worked as a carpenter and then as a bookkeeper for four of the town’s shingle mills.

Only two years later, in 1904, he was elected Edmonds’ town clerk. No one could have imagined then that Leyda would be reelected every two years for the next 40 years. In that time span he worked for 16 mayors. The mayors included Democrats, Republicans and even one who was elected as a “socialist.” The mayors’ agendas varied greatly from extremely progressive ones to ones who wanted strict ordinances and laws covering all phases of Edmonds life.

Author’s note: At a macro level, a city clerk manages the highest level of municipal affairs, oversees city records and works continuously with the mayor and city council to ensure transparency to citizens via access to information.

Fulfilling a wide range of duties as a city clerk (1904 – 1940)

In his role as city clerk, Leyda had to keep a full and detailed record of every act and proceeding of the city council and keep the books, accounts and records of the city up to date in case any information was needed by the state auditor.

He also had to work closely with each mayor regardless of personality, management and communication style, to make sure that the mayor’s “messaging” was accurately handled.

In 1909, while fulfilling his duties as city clerk, Leyda was also a major contributor to the construction of Edmonds’ first high school. Leyda had been elected to the school board the previous year. As a member of the school board, he oversaw and helped manage the construction costs and schedule of the new school. With his involvement, the project was completed on time and under budget. His major contribution was recognized at the cornerstone laying event on Nov. 30, 1909.

The cornerstone read:

Erected A.D. 1909

Board of Directors

L. Waddle

H.H. Burleson

Geo. M. Leyda

Architects: Stephen & Stephen

George Leyda served on the Edmonds School Board for 12 years (1908-1920).

As the years went by and the mayors came and went, Leyda was assigned different duties dependent upon the city’s needs and the mayor’s whims. At various points, he acted as the city’s water bill collector, which involved him going monthly from residence to residence collecting monies that were due. There was no automated billing system. All records were maintained in ledgers and payments were recorded manually by Leyda.

Under mayor Louis Arp (1914-16) and mayor J.A. Robertson (1916-18), Leyda functioned as a police judge. In that role, he acted as a judicial officer for local minor criminal offenses and violations of city ordinances. As early as June 1892, via Ordinance 25, a person who was accused of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, disturbing the peace, carrying a concealed weapon, fighting (assault & battery), nudity or indecent exposure, and being a member of an unruly crowd would be brought before the police judge and potentially fined and/or jailed.

Leyda also took on the role of enforcing curfew ordinances at various junctures, ensuring that underage children were not on the city’s streets after the designated hour. The last ordinance in that regard was in 1943, when children under 16 were to be off the streets by 9:30 p.m. during the week, and 10:30 p.m. on weekends.

Leyda also functioned as a justice of the peace under several mayors.

Assuming new responsibilities during WWII

In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Edmonds — under the direction of Mayor Fred Fourtner — quickly established a local state guard unit and a defense commission, while Leyda handled all the administrative tasks.

Leyda was also put in charge of the Edmonds rubber and metal collection campaigns to support the war effort. This involved setting up and managing local collection points and the transfer of donated materials via train to governmental collection depots in Seattle and San Francisco.

After two stressful years helping support the war effort and 40 years of service, Leyda retired in 1943, largely due to failing health. Interestingly, his daughter Anita (Gust), who had worked for the City of Edmonds as a water collector, took over his role as Edmonds City Clerk.

In reflection:

Four years after retiring, George M. Leyda died on March 16, 1947. The notice of his death appeared in the March 20, 1947 Edmonds Tribune-Review.

Over his 40 years as city clerk, Leyda helped steady the course of Edmonds’ development and growth, while working largely in the background. His multiple contributions were truly monumental.

Interestingly, his legacy of civil service was not only passed on to his daughter Anita, but also on to her daughter Dorothy Gust (1953 – 1981). Dorothy Gust was a City of Edmonds employee for 28 years, working on the Edmonds Planning Commission and as a supervisor for the Water Department’s billing operations.

Leyda’s son Dewey also served the city as a councilman and water district superintendent.

Author’s note: In 1946, Dewey Leyda purchased the building on the southeast corner of 5th and Main from Mayor Fred Fourtner (where Starbucks is now located). Dewey sold the building in the early 1960s to the Jacques Mayo family, but the building is still referred to as the Leyda building by many longtime Edmonds residents.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks to the Edmonds Historical Society, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society and “Grave Digger” Cliff at the Edmonds Memorial Society for their assistance.