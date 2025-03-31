In Days Gone By: Hung in effigy

On Wednesday Nov. 11, 1908, a figure representing T.A.A. Siegfriedt — an attorney, businessman and past editor of the Edmonds Tribune newspaper — was found hanging in effigy over the main streets in Edmonds. What led to this incident?

An investigation into the time before the occurrence clearly shows a turbulent and fractious time within Edmonds’ early civic history. Two strongly opposing visions of what Edmonds was and should become were in play. The opposing views were held by the Citizens Committee, an offshoot of the Chamber of Commerce that included the mayor and other long-time business leaders. The opposition was the Law and Order League headed by T.A.A. Siegfriedt, Rev. J.E. Tedford who was pastor of the Congregational Church, and other concerned citizens.

Background: Edmonds 1908 was essentially two towns as described in a previous article published in My Edmonds News.

The lower part of the town — from the waterfront, up through and including 2nd Avenue, was a very rough neighborhood filled with saloons, card rooms and boarding houses. The upper part of town — from 3rd Avenue eastward to 7th Avenue — was quieter and consisted of established commercial businesses, private residences, farms and churches.

By 1908 Edmonds had grown rapidly, with most people moving into the upper portion of town or around the outskirts away from the waterfront.

Edmonds’ future identity and direction was uncertain. The two organizations were fighting for control of the city, its current operation and future direction.

The organizations: key players and their visions.

The Edmonds Citizens Committee (Chamber of Commerce founder and President Zophar Howell III and Mayor James Brady):

Zophar Howell III

Howell had arrived from Philadelphia in late 1903, establishing himself in the insurance and real estate business. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1895. Prior to his arrival in Edmonds, Howell had been associated with a wallpaper manufacturing business founded by his grandfather. Howell and his brothers sold the business in 1903, and Howell headed west with his share of the proceeds.

In 1904, Howell helped establish the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, a sign of early potential growth for the city.

In Edmonds: The Gem of Puget Sound, author Ray Cloud provides the following insights into Howell’s early involvement in Edmonds.

“Mr. Howell was largely instrumental in the organization of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and served as its first president. One of his first moves was to purchase about nine acres of waterfront property near the south town limits to be offered as an inducement to the establishment of industries. Despite the efforts of the Chamber and the good intentions of those concerned, most of the industries brought here during those times failed to thrive for long, some because of lack of market or capital, some because of inexperience or mismanagement of the executives, and some, perhaps, because their promoters were more interested in the sale of stock than in permanent operation. Ill-fated Edmonds waterfront industries included a bolt works, an excelsior factory, a box factory, a smelter, a ramie fiber plant, a “canite” explosive factory, a sharkskin processing plant and a pulp mill. But through this period the shingle mills continued to grow and prosper, and new settlers began to build homes in the logged-off areas in and around Edmonds.”

With multiple manufacturing failures came disillusionment and frustration in some circles with the city’s management and further concerns about the unruly waterfront environment.

Author’s note: In addition to his continuing prominent role in the Chamber of Commerce, Howell was also a city councilman and a close friend of Mayor James Brady.

James Brady:

James Brady was born on Sept. 6, 1856 in Wisconsin to parents John and Rose Brady, who had immigrated from Ireland.

With the incorporation of Edmonds in 1890 and with its increasing population there were more school-aged children and a need for a more formal education system. James Brady arrived in Edmonds in the early 1890s to help fill that need. He first accepted the position as a teacher in 1892 and in 1894 assumed the role of principal of the Edmonds grade school while he continued to teach. He served in both capacities for six years.

By all accounts, he was an effective teacher and principal. However, one researcher said that there is a mention in school board minutes from Sept. 7, 1892 that some citizens had petitioned the school board not to rehire James Brady since he had been seen repeatedly “grossly intoxicated upon our streets.”

Whether those accounts were accurate or not, James Brady had the confidence of the public and school board and continued to serve until 1899.

After leaving education, Brady served for one year as city attorney and made a failed attempt to become Washington’s Secretary of State. The following year, 1901, Brady was elected mayor of Edmonds and served until 1903. He regained the mayor’s position the following year, when Mayor Chris Anderson resigned.

A 1905 Edmonds Review article read:

“Mayor James Brady, who has been a resident of Edmonds for the past fifteen years, has enjoyed more honors at the hands of his fellow citizens than any other individual in the community, and the fact that he is now the city’s chief magistrate, and serving his second term in that office, eliminates the necessity for elaborating upon the faithful, intelligent and conscientious way in which the various official duties entrusted in him have been performed”.

Author’s note: The Edmonds Review was one of two newspapers in Edmonds in 1905, and its managing editor, Missouri Hanna, was the first woman newspaper editor in Washington state and a noted suffragist.

While serving as mayor, Brady also ventured into business, purchasing a building at the northwest corner of Fourth and Main, which became the home of the other newspaper, The Edmonds Tribune.

Zophar Howell III and James Brady were generally satisfied with how the city was growing and the success of the shingle mills despite the concern for the rowdiness along the waterfront.

The Law and Order League: Rev. J.E. Tedford, pastor of Edmonds Congregational Church; attorney T.A.A. Siegfried; concerned citizens and the beginnings of Edmonds Women’s Christian Temperance Union.

Pastor J.E. Tedford:

The first church built in Edmonds was the Edmonds Congregational Church, which was founded in 1888 and located on the corner of 6th and Dayton. Rev. J.E. Tedford was pastor of the church for more than a decade at the beginning of the 20th century. Tedford was not characterized as a “fire and brimstone” pastor but was a strong believer in the bible’s teachings regarding the 10 commandments and orderly conduct.

The congregation’s members and Pastor Tedford had filed multiple complaints regarding the numerous saloons, “drunken willies” lying in business doorways and the violent fights between loggers that spilled out of the saloons and onto city streets during weekends.

Author’s note: Members of Pastor Tedford’s congregation and other concerned citizens formed the Edmonds Women’s Christian Temperance Union early in 1908 and took an active part in saloon and prohibition controversies until the early 1920s.

T.A.A. Siegriedt:

Thorwald A. A. Siegriedt was born in Davenport, Iowa on March 22, 1882 and the first recording of his presence on the West Coast was as a resident of Seattle on April 4, 1904, with an occupation listed as “literary contributor.” In early 1906, he arrived in Edmonds and established a real estate-based law practice on Main Street. He also formed a corporation known as the Siegriedt Syndicate and purchased multiple parcels surrounding the city.

During his first 18 months he became a vocal advocate for a change in the way the city was being run, calling for an enforcement of the City of Edmonds ordinances regarding public intoxication, and lewd and indecent behavior. He further characterized the Chamber of Commerce as misguided in its failed attempts to attract successful businesses to the city.

Siegfriedt’s business endeavors

While criticizing the city’s officials, Siegfriedt petitioned the city to pass an ordinance allowing the Siegfriedt Syndicate to build a railway (tramway) around the city of Edmonds.

On March 19, 1908, Ordinance #154 was approved, which allowed the Siegfriedt Syndicate to proceed with the proposed construction of a railway that would run along Front Street (now Sunset) from Bell Street on the north end of town to just south of Dayton Street, which marked the southern city limits. From the southernmost point along the waterfront, the railway would head east up the hill to 6th Street, then turn left following 6th Street northward to Bell Street. There, the railway would turn westward on Bell Street until it met Front Street.

The ordinance stated that the Siegfriedt Syndicate could construct either a single- or dual-track system and they would be responsible for keeping the equipment, stations and related environment in good repair. If there were any incidents, collisions or damages, the Siegfriedt Syndicate would be fully responsible for the damage and the City of Edmonds would be held harmless. The ordinance had a stated duration of 30 years.

Some opponents of Siegfriedt seemly raised questions and concerns about the motives and operations of the syndicate in regards to the railway project, as the following article appeared in April 16 edition of the Edmonds Review:

Author’s note: Stone & Webster was the firm that was responsible for the building of the Seattle – Everett Interurban. You can read about the Seattle-Everett Interurban’s construction here.

T.A.A. Siegfriedt enters the newspaper business

Possibly to gain a platform whereby he could more effectively voice his opinions, Siegfriedt purchased the Edmonds Tribune newspaper on May 7, 1908 from founders Taylor and Beale.

Siegfriedt makes his feelings known

Soon after purchasing the newspaper, Siegfriedt announced that the Edmonds Tribune endorsed L.P. Arp in the upcoming 1908 mayor’s race, opposing the incumbent, Mayor James Brady.

The July 9th edition of the Edmonds Tribune’s headline read: Let Us Adopt A New Name For The Most Beautiful City on Puget Sound.

The lengthy article’s first two paragraphs read:

“After diligent inquiry extending over some little period of time we have been unable to find what significance the name Edmonds has attached to it. If it was adopted in honor of Senator Edmunds it is misspelled and if it has no particular significance, it is worse than useless. Moreover the majority of people who live on Puget Sound and who do not know the beauties of our community, the name means exactly what it meant to the writer of this article before he came here, namely, an aggregation of unpainted shingle mills, with a few inhabitants near them, of no particular consequence; it means to them the village of twenty years ago, a village of stagnation, of dissentions, of law suits, envy and avarice and it is high time that we are taking steps to rid this community of the stigma that has attached to it for so long. In the various parts of the state when one says “Edmonds” the people smile a sardonic smile and one that carries with it ridicule that is not all pleasing; when one speaks of the glorious future that is in store for this town they say “pooh”; and more than one person has suggested to us that we were foolish to associate ourselves with a community like Edmonds, meaning that the community was so thoroughly dead that it would never awaken. There are some people in the vicinity who think differently and who honor this city as a community that has in it leaven that will yet make a great city, and those people are in the minority and are precisely those individuals who have been here with us and have seen the progress that we are making one day unto the next.”

Siegfriedt later stated in the article what changing the name would indicate:

“It will do us a positive good, as has been pointed out, in letting the general public know that there is a new life here which is not satisfied with the old order of things and which is determined to break the town away from the old life and lead it into higher fields of achievement; negatively, it will prevent our being associated further with the old idea of this town as an aggregation of shingle mills and not much else”.

At the end of the article Siegfriedt stated that everyone should suggest a new name, and when the new name was settled on, the person who suggested the name would receive $25 from the Tribune.

Author’s note: $25 in 1908 would be worth approximately $900 today.

Despite Siegfriedt’s stated cash award, apparently few if any suggestions were garnered, as the subject was not broached again in the Tribune.

Failing to gain any traction in renaming the city, Siegfriedt suggested that the city adopt a new logo that he had designed. He strongly suggested that the Chamber of Commerce make envelopes available at a low cost to every merchant and citizen with the logo affixed, so that the city promoted a consistent image. He displayed the logo in every edition of the Tribune, but the Chamber of Commerce and Citizens League declined to use it.

Despite the rebuff by the Chamber of Commerce, Siegfriedt continued to make his feelings known through the end of September in the Tribune regarding the City’s direction and his strong endorsement of L.P. Arp for mayor.

Siegfriedt sells the Edmonds Tribune

Possibly out of frustration, on Oct. 8, T.A.A. Siegfriedt sold the Edmonds Tribune and its equipment to W.H. Schumacher, a highly respected businessman, past owner of Schumacher Brothers Grocery Store and past president of the first bank in Edmonds.

After the sale, Siegfriedt worked diligently with the Law and Order league, Rev. Teford and the newly formed Edmonds Women’s Christian Temperance Union, campaigning for change in the city’s leadership and general direction.

Despite their concerted efforts, James Brady was reelected for a second term by a large margin. The final vote tally of the Nov. 8 primary foretold the outcome.

Siegfriedt hung in effigy and his response

Three days after the primary, citizens frequenting the downtown area encountered the image of T.A.A. Siegfriedt being hung in effigy on the corner of 5th and George (Main) Streets. No one was identified as the person or group responsible for the deed. The fact that city officials or law enforcement did not remove the object speaks volumes, though. The figure was taken down by indignant citizens around the noon hour after many people had observed the spectacle.

Discovering what had occurred, T.A.A. Siegfriedt wrote a letter to the editor of the Edmonds Tribune with his thoughts. W. H. Schumacher, the new owner, being new to the newspaper business, chose to publish the letter from his predecessor.

T.A.A. Siegfriedt’s letter began:

Edmonds, Wash Nov. 11, 1908 It have been freely reported of and admitted by Zophar Howell of this city, that he has at various times recently expressed himself as being convinced that I ought to be “run out of town”, it so happened that about 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon at Fifth and George Streets, Howell stated to me, in the presence of a number of citizens, that he would begin the process of running out as soon as the election of yesterday was over. Having exercised the right of a free American citizen in coming to Edmonds I purpose remaining here until such time as my convenience shall dictate otherwise, and in the future as in the past I also purpose to stand for civic decency, the local sports, gentlemanly and otherwise, notwithstanding. Threats and violence can only add strength to my zeal in that behalf. This morning my effigy was found suspended over the main streets – whether designed to drive me from town or not I am unaware – having been put there while the city marshal was supposed to be patrolling the town, and remaining there until an indignant citizen removed the gruesome spectacle, nearer noon than night. Until the city officials display some zeal and success in bringing the criminals to justice the responsibilities must be theirs, especially in view of the fact that F.H. Parker, one of Mayor Brady’s “citizens’ committee,” prepared to “lick” Reverend J.E. Tedford and me last Saturday night until his courage strangely failed him, the fact that Howell was pre-eminently active in the political matters dear to the heart of every law-breaker in Edmonds who has recently been brought to light by the Edmonds Law and Order league, and the further fact that although hoisted in the middle of the main thoroughfare on a bright moonlight night, the effigy was not removed until a private citizen took it in hand.”

Author’s note: Siegfriedt continued by saying that Howell had falsely accused him in other business matters, which was obviously an attempt by Howell to injure him and his reputation.

Siegfriedt began his closing thoughts by stating that the lawlessness on Front Street and its extension up from the waterfront was being ignored by city officials but at least served the purpose of aligning Edmonds’ citizens on the side of right or on the side of wrong. Siegfriedt concluded by stating:

“Howell’s has the right to make his own choice in that particular I raise no question, but his easy assumption that any one of those who differ from him must leave the community is juvenile. Sincerely, T.A.A. Siegfriedt.

The immediate aftermath and its rippling effects

After Siegfriedt’s letter was published by the Edmonds Tribune, Mayor Brady was less than pleased for being called out in public about the effigy and the other claims made by Siegfriedt. But rather than taking his displeasure out on Siegfriedt, he chose to blame the Tribune and its new owner W. H. Schumacher for publishing the letter.

As Ray Cloud detailed in “Edmonds Gem Of Puget Sound“:

“The day after the edition was off the press, Schumacher received a legal document from Mr. and Mrs. James Brady, his landlord, ordering removal of the Tribune from the building, at the northwest corner of Fourth and Main, within three days, or a prohibitive rent would be imposed. Friends came to Schumacher’s rescue and events developed rapidly. A building site was obtained from J.W. Rowe on the south side of Main Street across the alley from the E.H. Heberlein Hardware Store between Third and Fourth, and construction of the building began immediately. The press was placed temporarily in the back of the hardware store, and other equipment stored here and there around town, while a temporary office was established in the Heberlein Building on Bell Street. Despite the difficulties, the paper was housed in a new building within a week and did not miss an issue.

The front page of the Nov 19, 1908 Edmonds Tribune reported that they had successfully moved the business in three days.

W.H. Schumacher from that point onward was more cautious about printing letters on highly explosive topics.

Author’s note: The E.H. Heberlein Hardware building is now the home of Ristorante Machiavelli and the previous home of Chanterelle Bistro. The new Edmonds Tribune building was located across the alley west of Machiavelli’s and on the property of Bank of America today.

In reflection

From 1909 through 1910, James Brady served his second term as mayor and Zophar Howell remained a prominent figure in the Chamber of Commerce. During those two years, the first Edmonds High School was constructed and a $5,000 grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation was received to partially fund the city’s first public library.

But the Law and Order movement and anti-saloon sentiment continued to grow, and the city voted to go dry in April 1910. The five saloons along the waterfront were officially closed on June 1, 1910, albeit some felt that alcohol was still flowing freely in various places.

James Brady chose not to run for mayor at the end of 1910. Zophar Howell continued to be involved in Edmonds civic affairs for more than two decades. He served as Edmonds Postmaster from 1921 -1931.

Rev. Tedford departed Edmonds to take over the pulpit in another church and T.A.A. Siegfriedt returned to his law practice, raised three sons and lived in southeast Edmonds for many years. The Siegfriedt Syndicate’s railway, however, never received the financial backing it needed and the parcels of land that had been acquired earlier were sold off.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society and the Lynnwood library for their research assistance.