Jim Blossey: Funeral service March 21 for longtime Edmonds business, community leader

Jim Blossey

December 2, 1933 – February 27, 2025.

Longtime Edmonds business and community leader Jim Blossey passed away February 27 from complications of pneumonia at Swedish Edmonds Hospital. He grew up in Spokane and graduated from high school in 1952. Shortly after his graduation, Jim enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the USS Walton, a destroyer. His ship participated in operations off the coast of North Korea. After serving on active duty for two years, Jim attended Washington State College, (now University) where he graduated with a degree in Communications. For the next 18 years, he worked as a radio disc jockey beginning at KIDO in Boise, Idaho and after five years, he assumed a similar role in Bremerton and then in Seattle at KVI and later KOMO. He then started an advertising company in Seattle, later relocating to Edmonds. In Edmonds he often worked pro bono for several charitable organizations.

Among his many accomplishments, Jim was charter President of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, played a key role in forming the Rotary Homeless Youth Foundation, and with then Chamber President Carolyn Johnson and other local leaders worked to develop downtown Edmonds (then often referred to as “Deadmonds”), into its present vibrant state. For many years he performed public relations on contract for the Port of Edmonds and was instrumental in starting the Edmonds Waterfront Festival. Jim was a Life Member and Past Commander of Edmonds VFW Post 8870 and a long time Holy Rosary Edmonds parishioner. He is survived by his wife, Linda, son Paul, Paul’s wife Suzie and grandson Danny.

Funeral will be held at Holy Rosary Church, Edmonds, Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m.