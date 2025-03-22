Kids Are Bookin’ It: A heartwarming story about a girl and her horse

Magic Is For When You Need It, by Florence Petheram

Recommended for ages 8-15

Florence Petheram, formerly Miss Florence on the TV show Romper Room School, has created another sensational book. Be enchanted by a story featuring an incredible and endearing horse, and the young girl who is swept away on an epic adventure.

Twelve-year-old Mandy Hawkins chooses to spend the summer in Kennewick, Washington with her dad, who is now divorced from her mother. After a farewell to her mother and little brother until summer’s end, Mandy arrives at her dad’s ranch. He has a surprise for his daughter – her own beautiful brown mare named Close. Mandy strokes the animal’s soft coat and delicately pets the special, white crescent moon marking high on Close’s forehead.

Instant friends with love at first sight, Close has her own charmed gift. She holds within her the sweet power of healing in a mystical way. How this sweet gift can best be used is a challenging question for Mandy. Magic Is For When You Need It, but when do you need it?

Strangers discover this new horse on the ranch, and now they want to steal Close away for their own mean reasons. One night Mandy and her dad come home to find that Close is gone. Together they enlist a friend in their desperate search for clues to where they hope they’ll find Close and bring her home again. Magic Is For When You Need It and in her search for best friend Close, Mandy learns new things about herself.

Author Florence Petheram loves animals and believes all children do as well. In this beautiful book she brings to life a stirring friendship between person and animal that is truly heartwarming and inspires kindness. The author is a graduate of Whitworth University and has published other books and articles. She lives and works in the Seattle area.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.