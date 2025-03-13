Last call: Nominations for Rick Steves Service Above Self Award close March 15

The 2025 Rick Steves Service Above Self Award nominations close March 15, and the Rotary Club of Edmonds encourages all to submit nominations for an outstanding Edmonds resident who has shown exceptional service, leadership and dedication to improving the community.

This annual award honors those who go above and beyond, living the values of service and citizenship that inspire all. The award is named after Rick Steves, whose personal, business, and community contributions exemplify Rotary’s commitment to service.

The recipient will be honored at the Rotary Club of Edmonds meeting/luncheon on April 15 at Claire’s Restaurant, where they will receive $250 cash, an engraved plaque and “the sincere gratitude of our community,” the club said in a news release. “The award is an opportunity to showcase the tireless efforts of those who work to make Edmonds a better place for all.”

How to nominate:

Nominations can be submitted online here. “This is our chance to celebrate those who make a difference in our community and truly live the spirit of service,” said Rotary Club Public Image Chair Theresa Ibler. “We are thrilled to honor them for their work, and we look forward to shining a light on someone who has gone above and beyond in service to others.”

You can also nominate using this QR code: