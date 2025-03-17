Learn about Great Depresssion’s Dust Bowl during Living Voices presentation in Lynnwood March 30

Learn about the Dust Bowl, and what people lost and did to survive during a “Living Voices: Journey From the Dust” presentation by the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 30.

The event will be in the Wickers Building at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

The presentation features archival film footage and a live performance telling the story of a man and his family losing everything to the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. After their farm and livelihood are destroyed, Mark must separate from his family and strike out alone riding the rails from Oklahoma to California and then to Washington’s Grand Coulee Dam in search of the chance for a fresh start.

The free event is open to the community. You can learn more here.