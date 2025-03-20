Legislators Salomon, Davis hosting 32nd District telephone town hall March 25

State Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis of the 32nd District will be hosting a telephone town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 25. Legislators will be sharing a mid-session update, hosting a Q&A and discussing the work still ahead.

The dial-in number is 855-756-7520 ext. 121322#

Learn more about bills sponsored by Salomon and Davis at the links below:

Sen. Jesse Salomon

Rep. Lauren Davis