LETI to host International Women’s Day and health fair at Meadowdale HS March 8

The Lynnwood-based Latino Education and Training Institute (LETI) invites the public to its health fair in celebration of International Women’s Day at Meadowdale High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at Meadowdale High School at 6002 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

There will be free health checks, including blood pressure, blood glucose, childhood vaccinations, cholesterol testing, and COVID-19 and flue vaccinations.

In addition, there will be art activities for kids and a women leaders gallery where people can learn about women in history whose actions and voices have changed the world.

RSVP here.