Letter to the editor: A request to continue Edmonds Marsh work

Editor’s note: This letter to Mayor Mike Rosen is being republished here at the author’s request. We did ask the city last week if they had a response but so far have not received one.

Dear Mayor Rosen:

My name is Bill Alexander. I have brought up to you before about the attempts that the volunteer group Edmonds Stream Team have made to restore stream channels for salmon recovery within the Edmonds marsh. The leader is Joe Scordino, he tells me that there has not been any communication from your office to allow the group to continue the work there. This is quite sad, especially after touting the “volunteer secret sauce” in your mayoral campaign. I suppose you only support the”‘ivy pullers” in the parks.

Please let me know if there can be some breakthrough since two years ago, to allow us access to the marsh property again.



Respectfully,

William Alexander

Edmonds