Letter to the editor: A request to continue Edmonds Marsh work

Editor’s note: This letter to Mayor Mike Rosen is being republished here at the author’s request. We did ask the city last week if they had a response but so far have not received one.
Dear Mayor Rosen:
My name is Bill Alexander. I have brought up to you before about the attempts that the volunteer group Edmonds Stream Team have made to restore stream channels for salmon recovery within the Edmonds marsh. The leader is Joe Scordino, he tells me that there has not been any communication from your office to allow the group to continue the work there. This is quite sad, especially after touting the “volunteer secret sauce” in your mayoral campaign. I suppose you only support the”‘ivy pullers” in the parks.
Please let me know if there can be some breakthrough since two years ago, to allow us access to the marsh property again.
Respectfully,
William Alexander
Respectfully,
William Alexander
Edmonds
I am curious about this William Alexander. I would like to see this volunteer work continue in other spots too. Can you explain your thoughts on why the Marsh isn’t the same as Volunteering in other parks as you say for Ivy removal? I am all for removing the invasive Ivy I just don’t see the difference. Could it be a liability issues…insurance or something? I would love to know. I am sure you probably do know or have some idea. Thanks for info on this. Does Diane B know? Curious it is to me.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.