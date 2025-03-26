Letter to the editor: A yes vote on RFA will secure essential services for Edmonds

Dear Edmonds Voters,

As a longtime Lynnwood resident and public safety leader in Sth. Sno. Cty, I urge you to vote yes on Proposition 1, which will allow Edmonds to annex into the South County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority.

Throughout my career, I’ve worked alongside our brave and highly trained first responders. As a former Lynnwood City Council member, the wife of a first responder, and a public safety advocate, I’ve seen firsthand the professionalism and dedication of our South County Fire firefighters and paramedics. The quality and level of services you currently receive is above reproach, all while you are comfortable and safe in your homes.

This annexation is critical to maintaining Fire/EMS services you are accustomed to. While some claim it will lead to higher costs, the truth is Edmonds hasn’t been paying its fair share for years. Without action, the gap in funding will grow.

Some fear losing control over your fire department, but the reality is Edmonds hasn’t had full control for 15-plus years. Voting yes will allow Edmonds to continue benefiting from the expertise and special resources of a highly respected agency.

This vote is about securing the essential services Edmonds needs — fire prevention, EMS, and community/victim support services. Any other alternative will cost you more money and human sacrifice in the long run.

Vote yes on Proposition 1 to protect Edmonds’ future.

Sincerely,

Shannon Sessions

Public safety community leader, former Lynnwood City Councilmember