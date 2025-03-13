Letter to the editor: Annexation secures permanent, reliable funding for emergency services

Dear Editor,
As a longtime Edmonds resident, I want to ensure our community has reliable, well-funded fire and emergency services. Right now, our city contracts with South County Fire, but that funding depends on the city’s general budget and competes with other essential services. The city is currently experiencing significant shortfalls, and without a yes vote, everything will be cut.
By voting yes on annexation, we secure a stable, dedicated funding source for fire and emergency medical services. Instead of relying on uncertain city budgets, these critical services would be funded through a fire levy and a benefit charge, ensuring predictable, long-term financial support. This means no more worrying about whether future City budget shortfalls will affect response times or firefighter staffing.
Let’s prioritize safety and stability for Edmonds. Vote yes to secure permanent reliable funding for emergency services.
Steve Francis
Edmonds
If we vote yes we lose our leverage with the city concerning the 12 million they want to keep a no vote is the taxpayers negotiating tool. I for one think the city needs to make further cuts a no vote will force them to do so. Citizens need not fear fire and EMS services will continue and I am sure the RFA will get another vote down the road.
Jim, you are absolutely correct in thinking that the RFA will ‘get another vote down the road’. That clause is in the contract for 2026 services that the Mayor signed. Terminology is tricky in this issue campaign. I and others are advocating that the voters hit the pause button, and for the City leadership and all of us to do a better job of understanding alternatives – especially since the EMS work has become 85% of the work load, and the RFA is missing their goals for response time. So in order to do the hard work of further City expense reductions, improved service model for EMS services so that we do get the faster response time we all want, I’m asking the voters to vote ‘No’. And that means “pause” and buy the time to “get it right”, this has a very long term impact.
