Letter to the editor: Annexation secures permanent, reliable funding for emergency services

Dear Editor,

As a longtime Edmonds resident, I want to ensure our community has reliable, well-funded fire and emergency services. Right now, our city contracts with South County Fire, but that funding depends on the city’s general budget and competes with other essential services. The city is currently experiencing significant shortfalls, and without a yes vote, everything will be cut.

By voting yes on annexation, we secure a stable, dedicated funding source for fire and emergency medical services. Instead of relying on uncertain city budgets, these critical services would be funded through a fire levy and a benefit charge, ensuring predictable, long-term financial support. This means no more worrying about whether future City budget shortfalls will affect response times or firefighter staffing.

Let’s prioritize safety and stability for Edmonds. Vote yes to secure permanent reliable funding for emergency services.

Steve Francis

Edmonds