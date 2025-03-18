Letter to the editor: Choose a known quantity — vote to join RFA

Editor:

With one good decision to vote yes to join the Regional Fire Authority, you can make great things happen! It will fund a known quantity, South County Fire & EMS. It will supply needed support to our beautiful city. And it will provide safety and security for all families of Edmonds for many years to come.

By choosing to join the RFA the following will occur. You will directly benefit from the City of Edmonds services and you will benefit from having South County Fire & EMS to help you in your time of greatest need.

We have a choice and we’re all in this together! By voting yes, we know what we are getting, we know know what it will cost and implementation is not an issue, it’s already in place.

Vote yes to preserve all that we have and more! (As a reminder, property tax assistance is available to those who qualify so that no one will be burdened financially.)

Mitchell A. Stern

Edmonds