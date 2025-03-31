Letter to the editor: Former Mayor Earling supports RFA annexation

Editor:

Susan and I were talking the other day about why we support annexation into the Regional Fire Authority.

For me, there is a lot of history. During my time as councilmember and later as mayor, I realized we could save considerable money contracting with South County Fire. Over the years they have proven to be of true service to our community.

While considering joining the RFA, Susan had an additional thought that we are all becoming aware of: Annexation is going to cost us more as taxpayers, but staying with a contract will also cost more. Whether we join or stay with a contract, we will be paying more to maintain our great services. Another consideration is that the contract option is only good for another year. Then we are down to finding other options. Everything is costing more these days and fire service is not exempt.

Mayor Rosen and the city council have taken on the huge task of balancing a budget that was left in a financial debacle from the previous administration. Having been close to city budgets over the years, I know it is important to have a stable source of funding for essential services like those provided by South County Fire.

Susan and I support annexation because it is the best way for us to take care of our family, friends and neighbors when it comes to delivering emergency services. We will be voting yes on Proposition No. 1.

Dave Earling

Mayor, November 2011-December 2019

Susan Earling