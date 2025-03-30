Letter to the editor: Fundraising drive to save music in Edmonds School District

Editor:

Music is a critical component of a good overall education. Historically, the Edmonds School District has had a very strong and highly recognized music program. That program is seriously endangered by recent decisions which are projected to remove beginning instrumental music programs from sixth grade, among other cuts. Those cuts would have the same long-term impact on student learning as would the elimination of first grade and trying to start a general education with second grade. A solid foundation is critical to the continuum of learning any subject matter.

Music is important to everyone; performing it is critical to many. We cannot let Edmonds’ outstanding music program be lost. Your support for the next school year is needed by making contributions through the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s drive (Save the Arts – Foundation ESD), and that is a very important action. Your long-term support is critical by working with the board and administration to educate them and gain their commitment to fund music equitably on a permanent basis. Donate now for the immediate future; advocate continually for a permanent solution.

Bruce Caldwell

Edmonds School District music educator (retired)

Washington Music Educators Association executive director (retired)