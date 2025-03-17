Letter to the editor: Get facts on regional fire authority annexation

Dear Editor,

As a longtime Edmonds resident and retired firefighter of Edmonds/Fire District 1 (SSCFR), I want to ensure our community has reliable, well-funded fire and emergency medical services. Right now, our city contracts with South County Fire, but that funding depends on the city’s general budget and competes with other essential services. The city is currently experiencing significant shortfalls, and without a yes vote, every city service could be cut.

By voting yes on Proposition 1, for annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA), we secure a stable, dedicated funding source for fire and emergency medical services. Instead of relying on uncertain city budgets, these critical services would be funded through a RFA levy and a benefit charge, ensuring predictable, long-term financial support. This means no more worrying about whether future city budget shortfalls will affect response times or firefighter staffing.

It is very important that all voters of Edmonds vote on this issue. Inform yourselves, get the facts and don’t be swayed by misinformation and distortions of the facts. Sites with important information on the issue are: www.nwciviccircle.org/edmonds-rfa, www.southsnofire.org and edwafirefuture.info.

Let’s prioritize safety and stability for Edmonds. Vote yes on Prop 1 to annex into the SSCFR RFA, to secure permanent, reliable funding for emergency services.

Pat Hepler

Edmonds