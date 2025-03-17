Letter to the editor: Get facts on regional fire authority annexation

Dear Editor,
As a longtime Edmonds resident and retired firefighter of Edmonds/Fire District 1 (SSCFR), I want to ensure our community has reliable, well-funded fire and emergency medical services. Right now, our city contracts with South County Fire, but that funding depends on the city’s general budget and competes with other essential services. The city is currently experiencing significant shortfalls, and without a yes vote, every city service could be cut.
By voting yes on Proposition 1, for annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA), we secure a stable, dedicated funding source for fire and emergency medical services. Instead of relying on uncertain city budgets, these critical services would be funded through a RFA levy and a benefit charge, ensuring predictable, long-term financial support. This means no more worrying about whether future city budget shortfalls will affect response times or firefighter staffing.
It is very important that all voters of Edmonds vote on this issue. Inform yourselves, get the facts and don’t be swayed by misinformation and distortions of the facts. Sites with important information on the issue are: www.nwciviccircle.org/edmonds-rfa, www.southsnofire.org and edwafirefuture.info.
Let’s prioritize safety and stability for Edmonds. Vote yes on Prop 1 to annex into the SSCFR RFA, to secure permanent, reliable funding for emergency services.
Pat Hepler
Edmonds
Our city’s history demonstrates that emergency services, fire and police, are always appropriately funded. Joining an RFA gives taxpayers no control over the amount they are taxed for fire services; the RFA unilaterally makes that decision. We need officials that we elect, our mayor and city council members, involved in what we pay for fire services.
Don’t fall for the scare tactics. No cuts to city services needed, a Yes Vote sends our dollars to a regional agency, a No vote keeps our taxes local.
Local control surfaced the RFA withholding millions in transport fees to Edmonds.
Edmonds consultant recommends an EMS prioritized agency, not a fire prioritized agency such as the RFA. Seconds matter in this line of work, the consultants recommendations suggest improved response time and a 20% cost decrease. There are graduates of EMS programs that don’t want to be fire fighters, we need to hire these graduates and start responding to medical calls in faster, more environmentally friendly ambulances vs 60,000 lb fire trucks.
https://edmondscandobetter.org/pdf/Fitch_Executive_Summary_Report.pdf
https://myedmondsnews.com/2016/04/report-edmonds-fire-ems-services-can-improve-performance-reduce-costs/
The fire department is buying influence, thousands of dollars spent on city council elections. Let’s not forget our residents number 1 priority, “housing affordability”.
https://edmondswa.gov/government/city_budget/community_survey
https://www.pdc.wa.gov/political-disclosure-reporting-data/browse-search-data/candidates/689333#independent_expenditures
https://www.pdc.wa.gov/political-disclosure-reporting-data/browse-search-data/candidates/845137#independent_expenditures
Edmonds has options!
https://edmondscandobetter.org/options
https://edmondscandobetter.org/endorsements
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.