Letter to the editor: Here’s who is endorsing ‘no’ vote on RFA annexation

Editor:

The EdmondsCanDoBetter group of concerned citizens who are opposed to the April 22 South County/RFA annexation vote, have announced a list of community leaders who have endorsed a “No” Vote on RFA Annexation.

Diane Buckshnis – Edmonds City Council 2010-2023

Robert Chaffee – M.D., Retired

Al Compaan – Edmonds Chief of Police 2007-2019

Michelle Dotsch – current Edmonds City Councilmember

Kevin Fagerstrom – Everett Code Enforcement Officer, Retired

Theresa Campa Hutchison – Registered Nurse, Retired

David Maehren – Northshore Fire Commissioner (20 years), Retired

Niall McShane – IBM executive, Retired

James Ogonowski – VP and Sr. Chief Structures Engineer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Retired

Joe Scordino – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries

Biologist, Retired

Dave Teitzel – Edmonds City Council 2016-2019, 2022-2023

Ron Wambolt – Edmonds City Council 2006-2009

This one quote summarizes the endorsers’ thoughts:

“I am voting no on the RFA Annexation vote. The city will not lose its Fire/EMS services but instead the city will lose local control of our contractual authority. Citizens deserve better and the city council needs to provide unbiased alternatives. A no vote will force the city and city council to listen to citizens and scrutinize the financials and alternative options that are needed for Edmonds. Vote no, as we deserve better.”

For additional information and quotes from the endorsers, please go to: www.edmondscandobetter.org.

To add your name to the 150 Edmonds residents who have signed a petition against annexation, please go to: www.ipetitions.com/petition/no-to-rfa-regional-fire-authority-annexation.

Theresa Hutchison

On behalf of EdmondsCanDoBetter

Edmonds