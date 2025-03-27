Letter to the editor: Here’s who is endorsing ‘no’ vote on RFA annexation

Editor:
The EdmondsCanDoBetter group of concerned citizens who are opposed to the April 22 South County/RFA annexation vote, have announced a list of community leaders who have endorsed a “No” Vote on RFA Annexation.
Diane Buckshnis – Edmonds City Council 2010-2023
Robert Chaffee – M.D., Retired
Al Compaan – Edmonds Chief of Police 2007-2019
Michelle Dotsch – current Edmonds City Councilmember
Kevin Fagerstrom – Everett Code Enforcement Officer, Retired
Theresa Campa Hutchison – Registered Nurse, Retired
David Maehren – Northshore Fire Commissioner (20 years), Retired
Niall McShane – IBM executive, Retired
James Ogonowski – VP and Sr. Chief Structures Engineer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Retired
Joe Scordino – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries
Biologist, Retired
Dave Teitzel – Edmonds City Council 2016-2019, 2022-2023
Ron Wambolt – Edmonds City Council 2006-2009
This one quote summarizes the endorsers’ thoughts:
“I am voting no on the RFA Annexation vote. The city will not lose its Fire/EMS services but instead the city will lose local control of our contractual authority. Citizens deserve better and the city council needs to provide unbiased alternatives. A no vote will force the city and city council to listen to citizens and scrutinize the financials and alternative options that are needed for Edmonds. Vote no, as we deserve better.”
For additional information and quotes from the endorsers, please go to: www.edmondscandobetter.org.
To add your name to the 150 Edmonds residents who have signed a petition against annexation, please go to: www.ipetitions.com/petition/no-to-rfa-regional-fire-authority-annexation.
Theresa Hutchison
On behalf of EdmondsCanDoBetter
Edmonds
There’s a small but vocal group on My Edmonds News pushing for the No vote, as is their right. But everyone, do your own homework. I was believing the comments that I read and had almost settled on voting no. Then I went to one of the Town Hall meetings and listened to the many people there, and am making a decision that makes the most sense to me.
Don’t base your vote on the comments section.
