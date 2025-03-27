Letter to the editor: RFA annexation offers a collaborative approach

Dear Editor,

A concern has been raised that annexation into the South County Fire RFA would divert Edmonds’ tax dollars to subsidize services in other communities. This perspective overlooks the equitable funding structure inherent in the RFA model.

By joining the RFA, Edmonds can continue to benefit from its pool of resources, including specialized equipment and personnel, to maintain our local emergency response capabilities. We are used to the outstanding service we have received from South County Fire for the last 15 years, and we do not want to lose it. Over those 15 years, South County’s firefighters have learned the in’s and out’s of our community and that experience cannot easily be replaced. The collaborative RFA approach has been embraced across Washington and ensures that all member communities, including ours, receive high-quality services tailored to their specific needs. We are currently the only city served by South County Fire that is NOT in the RFA.

The RFA operates on a system where funding is based on assessed property values and a benefit charge that reflects the specific service needs of each area. This means that Edmonds’ contributions are proportionate to the services we receive. There is no subsidization of other communities, nor are other communities subsidizing Edmonds, as they have been for the past several years.

Daniel Storer

Edmonds