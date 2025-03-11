Letter to the editor: RFA annexation would safeguard essential emergency services

Editor:

Edmonds residents agree – we want to maintain the level and quality of emergency services to our families, friends and community. Edmonds currently pays one of the lowest rates in the state for fire and EMS through its contract with South County RFA, which expires at the end of 2025. Annexing to South County Regional Fire Authority is the lowest cost option to maintain the level and quality of emergency services. Some residents, though, have expressed concerns that annexation into the South County Fire RFA will lead to increased property taxes without corresponding benefits.

Edmonds is facing a fiscal emergency and a continuing budget shortfall. Currently, Edmonds funds fire and emergency services through its general fund, which is subject to fluctuations and competing priorities. Annexation would establish a stable, dedicated funding source, ensuring that these critical services are consistently and adequately financed. While there may be adjustments in tax structures, annexation would safeguard against potential future budget shortfalls that could compromise service quality.

In addition, the RFA model promotes economies of scale, potentially leading to cost savings over time. By pooling resources with neighboring communities, we can achieve greater efficiency and access to enhanced services that the City simply cannot afford to do on its own.

This is a solution to a very difficult situation. We should grab it with both hands.

Theresa Pruett

Edmonds – Seaview Resident