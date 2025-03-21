Letter to the editor: RFA cost calculator could be better

Editor:

The city has recently posted a “Cost Calculator” on their website, but it leaves much to be desired in terms of clarity and transparency. Residents were hoping for a straightforward tool that would show what their combined city and RFA real estate tax bill would look like if the RFA annexation were approved. Instead, the so-called “Cost Calculator” falls short of being a true tax calculator, raising concerns about what might be intentionally left out.



The calculator focuses solely on the new RFA taxes and the benefit charge fee, while completely ignoring the changes to the City of Edmonds tax. According to the city’s own statements, they plan to retain the portion of property taxes currently funding fire/EMS services, rather than reducing taxes to reflect this shift. As a result, the calculator grossly understates the actual tax burden residents would face. How can anyone make an informed decision without seeing the full picture?

Adding to the confusion, the example used by the city misrepresents current tax bills by including a “General Levy Contribution to Fire Service Contract” line, which does not exist. Instead, our bills show a simple “City of Edmonds tax” line. Why create unnecessary confusion? Residents deserve transparency and an honest tool that provides a clear comparison of their total city and RFA tax bill for both a “yes” and a “no” vote. Is that really too much to ask? Honesty should be a given.

Jim Ogonowski

Edmonds