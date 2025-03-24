Letter to the editor: The hidden cost of rent control

Editor:

Rent control doesn’t just affect landlords — it affects entire communities. As property values drop due to Olympia’s rent cap, local governments will lose millions in tax revenue, cutting into school funding, infrastructure, and public safety budgets. Meanwhile, fewer rental homes will be built, worsening Washington’s housing shortage. This bill may sound good, but it will ultimately cost taxpayers more in lost economic growth and government revenue. If lawmakers want real solutions, they should focus on fixing Washington’s outdated zoning laws and cutting unnecessary permitting delays.

Sincerely,

Alisa Kelley

Edmonds