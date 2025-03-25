Letter to the editor: Time for a landlord acknowledgment?

Editor:

I recently attended a Town Hall Meeting at Mariner High School.

It began with a “Land Acknowledgement” statement.

The statement acknowledges the ancestral lands of the Coast Salish Tribes.

History: The Point Elliott Treaty, signed in 1855 by representatives of the United States government and many tribes guaranteed fishing rights and reservations.

The treaty abolished slavery.

Rent Control: The Washington State Legislature is considering a bill to impose a 7% cap on how much landlords can raise rents each year and would add to current regulations like how much notice of a rent increase is required. Landlords help people live under a roof (if they want to) and pay property taxes that fund schools, state and local governments and emergency services.

By offering rentals, people can:

– have mobility where they live. (Renters are not tied to mortgages that often last 30 years.)

– choose neighborhoods for schools, convenience to work and sometimes to live near family or friends.

– choose how much they want to budget for monthly living expenses by a selection process.

Landlords are part of our community and have been for a long time. They are partners in keeping communities stable and vibrant. Without them, people lose flexibility in their housing choices.

Perhaps it is time to offer a Landlord Acknowledgment statement to educate everyone of the things that happen when someone buys a property and then offers it to rent, sometimes to a total stranger.

Jeff Scherrer

Edmonds