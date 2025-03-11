Little Bipsy founder to share business growth insights in Everett

What does it take to turn a small home business into a multi-million-dollar brand? For Brittani Little, founder and CEO of Everett-based Little Bipsy , the journey from selling her son’s gently used clothes on Instagram to leading a $17 million-plus global apparel company was anything but easy. On March 19, she will take the stage at the Greater Everett Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn to share how she scaled her business, overcame supply chain disruptions, tariffs and manufacturing challenges, and built a loyal community around her brand.

Little Bipsy, which has a store in downtown Edmonds, has gained national recognition for its minimalist, high-quality baby and adult apparel, earning celebrity fans and a devoted customer base. But according to an Everett Chamber of Commerce news release promoting the event, Little’s success story isn’t just about fashion — it’s about navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship, e-commerce and global trade while staying true to a mission-driven business model.

The event will be at APEX Everett – 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for non-members.

“Brittani’s journey is a must-hear for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals looking to scale in today’s competitive market,” said Wendy Poischbeg, CEO of the Greater Everett Chamber of Commerce. “Her story isn’t just about business growth—it’s about perseverance, adaptability, and staying true to what matters most.”

Seating is limited and early registration is encouraged.