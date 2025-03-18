Local athletes earn winter 2025 All-Wesco honors

Congratulations to all of the Edmonds School District athletes who were recently selected to the All-Wesco conference teams for the winter 2025 sports season. Below are all athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools that received recognition in their respective sports.
Boys Basketball
Wesco3A/2A South
League MVP
Cameron Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)
Coach of the Year
Tyler Geving, Edmonds-Woodway
First Team
Cameron Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)
Will Alseth, Edmonds-Woodway (jr.)
Svayjeet Singh, Mountlake Terrace (sr.)
Second Team
Rayshaun Conner, Mountlake Terrace (sr.)
Noah Million, Meadowdale (jr.)
Khalil Botley, Meadowdale (jr.)
Grant Williams, Edmonds-Woodway (so.)
Honorable Mention
D.J. Karl, Edmonds-Woodway (jr.)
Julian Gray, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)
Robel Berhanu, Lynnwood (sr.)
Hosny El-Aarag, Lynnwood (jr.)
Marley Miller, Meadowdale (jr.)
Natnael Ghirmay, Meadowdale (sr.)
Girls Basketball
Wesco 3A/2A South
First Team
Mia Brockmeyer, Meadowdale (jr.)
Audrey Lucas, Meadowdale (sr.)
Kyairra Roussin, Meadowdale (sr.)
Second Team
Jaliyah Dyson, Mountlake Terrace (fr.)
Samantha Medina, Meadowdale (sr.)
Lexi Zardis, Meadowdale (so.)
Finley Wichers, Edmonds-Woodway (jr.)
Honorable Mention
Nina Wilson, Lynnwood (fr.)
Ena Dodik, Lynnwood (jr.)
Payton Fleishman, Meadowdale (sr.)
Jordan Wagner, Mountlake Terrace (jr.)
Boys Swimming
Wesco 3A South
First Team
100 backstroke- Alex Lee, Lynnwood (sr.)
Second Team
200 medley relay- Lynnwood; Alex Lee (sr), Caleb Schnitzius (jr.), Evan Calkins (fr.), Ryan Tang (fr.)
400 freestyle relay- Lynnwood; Alex Lee (sr), Caleb Schnitzius (jr.), Evan Calkins (fr.), Ryan Tang (fr.)
Honorable Mention
200 freestyle relay- Edmonds-Woodway; Lennox Norenberg (jr.), Connor Smith (fr.), Austin Chiu (sr.), Patrick Kotwis (sr.)
100 yard breaststroke- Lennox Norenberg (jr.)
400 freestyle relay- Edmonds Woodway; Patrick Kotwis (sr.), Finn Angel (so.), Luca Hooks (so.), Austin Chiu (sr.)
Boys Wrestling
Wesco 3A South
First Team
113 lbs.- Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway
120 lbs.- Ashton Myers, Lynnwood
126 lbs.- Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale
132 lbs.- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale
144 lbs.- Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway
150 lbs.- Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace
175 lbs.- Ever Yamada, Edmonds-Woodway
285 lbs.- Edson Belizaire, Edmonds-Woodway
Girls Wrestling
Wesco 3A
First Team
120 lbs.- Hannah Baldock, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)
140 lbs.- Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)
