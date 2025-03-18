Local athletes earn winter 2025 All-Wesco honors

Congratulations to all of the Edmonds School District athletes who were recently selected to the All-Wesco conference teams for the winter 2025 sports season. Below are all athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools that received recognition in their respective sports.

Boys Basketball

Wesco3A/2A South

League MVP

Cameron Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)

Coach of the Year

Tyler Geving, Edmonds-Woodway

First Team

Cameron Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)

Will Alseth, Edmonds-Woodway (jr.)

Svayjeet Singh, Mountlake Terrace (sr.)

Second Team

Rayshaun Conner, Mountlake Terrace (sr.)

Noah Million, Meadowdale (jr.)

Khalil Botley, Meadowdale (jr.)

Grant Williams, Edmonds-Woodway (so.)

Honorable Mention

D.J. Karl, Edmonds-Woodway (jr.)

Julian Gray, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)

Robel Berhanu, Lynnwood (sr.)

Hosny El-Aarag, Lynnwood (jr.)

Marley Miller, Meadowdale (jr.)

Natnael Ghirmay, Meadowdale (sr.)

Girls Basketball

Wesco 3A/2A South

First Team

Mia Brockmeyer, Meadowdale (jr.)

Audrey Lucas, Meadowdale (sr.)

Kyairra Roussin, Meadowdale (sr.)

Second Team

Jaliyah Dyson, Mountlake Terrace (fr.)

Samantha Medina, Meadowdale (sr.)

Lexi Zardis, Meadowdale (so.)

Finley Wichers, Edmonds-Woodway (jr.)

Honorable Mention

Nina Wilson, Lynnwood (fr.)

Ena Dodik, Lynnwood (jr.)

Payton Fleishman, Meadowdale (sr.)

Jordan Wagner, Mountlake Terrace (jr.)

Boys Swimming

Wesco 3A South

First Team

100 backstroke- Alex Lee, Lynnwood (sr.)

Second Team

200 medley relay- Lynnwood; Alex Lee (sr), Caleb Schnitzius (jr.), Evan Calkins (fr.), Ryan Tang (fr.)

400 freestyle relay- Lynnwood; Alex Lee (sr), Caleb Schnitzius (jr.), Evan Calkins (fr.), Ryan Tang (fr.)

Honorable Mention

200 freestyle relay- Edmonds-Woodway; Lennox Norenberg (jr.), Connor Smith (fr.), Austin Chiu (sr.), Patrick Kotwis (sr.)

100 yard breaststroke- Lennox Norenberg (jr.)

400 freestyle relay- Edmonds Woodway; Patrick Kotwis (sr.), Finn Angel (so.), Luca Hooks (so.), Austin Chiu (sr.)

Boys Wrestling

Wesco 3A South

First Team

113 lbs.- Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway

120 lbs.- Ashton Myers, Lynnwood

126 lbs.- Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale

132 lbs.- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale

144 lbs.- Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway

150 lbs.- Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace

175 lbs.- Ever Yamada, Edmonds-Woodway

285 lbs.- Edson Belizaire, Edmonds-Woodway

Girls Wrestling

Wesco 3A

First Team

120 lbs.- Hannah Baldock, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)

140 lbs.- Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway (sr.)